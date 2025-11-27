University of Birmingham: Celebrating 125 years of academic excellence, discovery, and global impact

The University of Birmingham, one of the world’s top 100 universities (QS 2025), marked a major milestone this month - 125 years of academic excellence, discovery, and global impact - celebrated in style at its award-winning smart campus in Dubai International Academic City, the address of academic excellence in the region.

Welcoming more than 2,000 guests, the anniversary celebration highlighted the university’s rich heritage and its vision for the future. The event was held in the presence of HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, underscoring the deepening ties between the institution and the UAE’s thriving knowledge economy. The ceremony was also attended by Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group and Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group.

Visitors enjoyed a dynamic cultural programme featuring singer-songwriter and University student Vaughn Prangley, Emirati spoken word poet Afra Atiq, and the University of Birmingham Dubai Dance Club. Interactive installations and exhibitions also showcased the University’s pioneering achievements over the last 125 years - from early scientific breakthroughs to its current leadership in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Health & Wellbeing, and sustainable finance across the Gulf region.

As the first Russell Group university to open a campus in the UAE, the University of Birmingham Dubai has rapidly grown into a hub for advanced learning and research. Its initiatives include launching the emirate’s first PhD programme in Artificial Intelligence and establishing strong partnerships with leading industry players to equip students with real-world experience and future-ready skills.

Strengthening its research presence in the Middle East, the University has also founded three advanced research institutes in Dubai: the Centre for Inclusion Studies (CIS), the Health Systems Research Centre (HSRC) and the Sustainable Financial Innovation Centre (SFIC). Each institute is designed to address key regional and global challenges through collaborative, multidisciplinary research.

The university’s state-of-the-art campus, integrating advanced technologies and sustainable design, reflects its commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators, leaders, and problem-solvers. Through world-class teaching, cutting-edge research, and meaningful cross-border collaborations, the University continues to strengthen the academic, cultural, and economic ties between the UK and the UAE.

The 125th anniversary celebration was proudly supported by TECOM Group, Dubai International Academic City along with Pinsent Masons, PwC, ADNH Catering, and Emrill. Dubai International Academic City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 vibrant districts, and alongside Dubai Knowledge Park, comprises the Group’s Education Cluster which is home to global leading higher education institutions and universities.