Unforgettable journeys

Sign up for International Travel Services' holiday packages and discover a medley of countries you can holiday in this summer

Greece: With more than 16,000 kilometres of coastline, over 6,000 islands and islets, Greece is one of the top global tourism destinations. Primaeval sun-dappled ruins, white-washed hilltop villages, the blue Aegean lapping an endless coastline and a lively culture are the mainstays of this nation.

Turkey: Ancient monuments, vibrant culture, world-famous food, and diverse history impress all who make a dash for this country straddling Asia and Europe. Blessed with glorious mountainous landscapes and sun-soaked Mediterranean resorts, the topography here will surely wow intrepid travellers.

Spain: Diverse landscapes, culinary delights, art and the traditional flamenco dance give Spain the distinction of being one of the most sought-after travel destinations. You will find urban cities with breath-taking seafronts, marinas jostling with colourful boats, hilltop villages, and a host of other places.

Georgia: Georgia has grown to be on every globetrotter's must-visit list from backpackers' secret to mainstream darling. In just a short decade, the country has become the place to go to for UAE residents and citizens alike for a quick, safe, affordable and comprehensive holiday.

Armenia: The ancient land of Armenia enchants tourists with the majestic beauty of its towering mountains, beautiful topography, rich heritage and culture, delicious food, historic sites dating back thousands of years.

Russia: The largest country in the world, Russia has it all. It brims with incredible mountains, beaches, deserts, ethnic villages, spectacular volcanoes and glaciers, making it one of the most geographically diverse and under-explored countries in the world. Cities like Moscow and St Petersburg still retain their imperial splendour.

Israel: Israel offers scenic desert landscapes, lush forests, breathtaking beaches, and some of the most important historic sites. From the bustling metropolis of Tel Aviv to the craggy peaks of Masada and the mirror-like expanse of the salty Dead Sea, the country packs a lot of impressive scenery into its compact landscape.

Albania: Closed to outsiders for much of the 20th century, Albania's glorious tourism prospects are only now being discovered. The Mediterranean's best-kept secret, its scruffy mountains, fortress towns and sparkling beaches have now put it on the world map.

Bosnia & Herzegovina: A relatively unexplored hideaway, Bosnia & Herzegovina is a destination deserving of a stop on your Balkans itinerary. The country is fairly affordable and is dotted with a treasure trove of landscapes - think lush rolling hills, centuries-old ruins, historic cities and cascading waterfalls.

Bulgaria: A Balkan country in the southeast of Europe, Bulgaria offers a bit of everything and all at very affordable prices. The biggest draws of this country are the mountain slopes of Bansko, Black Sea beaches and the ski resort of Pamporovo.

Cyprus: The tiny island of Cyprus bursts with charm, intertwining the dynamism of modern leisure with preserved cultural wonders. The nation boasts breath-taking turquoise shores, long sandy beaches and exciting excursions complemented by warm hospitality.

Italy: There are many reasons why this is the fifth most visited country in the world - the rolling landscapes of Tuscany, the lapping waterways of Venice, the fashion capital of Milan, the delectable cuisine, and the dazzling glamour of the Amalfi Coast.

Serbia: A country nestled in south-eastern Europe, Serbia is a destination that tends to escape the attention of many travellers. Its capital Belgrade is legendary for its nightlife. Serbia's landscapes range from the endless plains of Vojvodina in the north to the dramatic mountains and gorges of the national parks in the south. Jordan: Steeped in years of ancient heritage and tradition, Jordan is known to be one of the Middle East's most hospitable countries. Visitors are drawn to the country's desert landscapes, welcoming cities and the extraordinary Dead Sea.

Egypt: Home of the ancient Pharaohs, Egypt is a destination full of dazzling temples and tombs that warrants a definite visit from history buffs. Besides its historic treasures and tourist attractions, you can find vast tracts of desert land, the Red Sea's world-class coral reefs, and the famed Nile River.

Seychelles: An archipelago of 115 islands scattered, Seychelles comes specked with picture-postcard worthy beaches and lofty verdant mountains. A former British colony, the archipelago enjoys a reputation as one of the best beach destinations in the world.

Maldives: Maldives is synonymous with azure waters, lush beaches and palm trees swaying in the breeze. With coral reefs that are a feast of colour, the tiny jewel-like islands in the country have the clearest shallow waters that one can imagine.

Kyrgyzstan: Yet to find a place on tourists' travel itinerary, Kyrgyzstan is located in remote Central Asia, having opened to tourism just a couple of years ago. The country is awash with a distinct nomadic culture, stunning high-altitude landscapes and Silk Route heritage sites.

Thailand: Known as the 'Land of Smiles' Thailand is one of Southeast Asia's most preferred holiday destinations. Courtesy of its thriving tourism industry, Thailand is well-developed and provides all kinds of modern comforts, but also offers under the radar locales and off-the-beaten-path adventures.

Kazakhstan: The ninth largest country in the world, Kazakhstan is also termed as the world's largest landlocked nation. It is flanked by the Altai Mountains in the East, the Caspian Sea in the west, Russia in the north and China in the south. It offers an array of majestic canyons, seamless deserts, and colossal glaciers.

Uzbekistan: An intriguing city, Uzbekistan is famous for its Silk Route cities of Bukhara, Khiva, and Samarkand. It boasts of ancient history and rich cultural heritage.

Ukraine: Europe's largest country, Ukraine is an Eastern European gem. It offers many attractions for tourists, including festivals celebrating its rich culture and a handsome selection of centuries-old architecture, including cobblestone roads giving it an old-world charm.

For more information, visit itstraveldxb.com