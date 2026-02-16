Under the Ramadan sky: JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

As the city slows for the holy month, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai invites guests to gather and reconnect throughout the season, from its signature open-air Iftar to serene late-night Suhoor moments. This year, the hotel presents a thoughtfully curated collection of Ramadan experiences across its award-winning venues, each designed to bring people together through tradition, flavour and time well spent.

This Ramadan, the lobby at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai is transformed by House of Light, an immersive installation by Studio Morcos. Activated throughout the holy month, the installation invites guests into a serene space of reflection, light and contemplation — an elevated expression of the spirit of Ramadan, experienced the moment they arrive.

Al Qamar Iftar

This Ramadan, Al Qamar Iftar invites guests to gather beneath the open sky on The Terrace at JW Marriott Marquis. Named for the moon, the experience unfolds beneath the crescent night, framed by sweeping views of the Burj Khalifa and accompanied by the gentle melodies of live oud music.

Guests are welcomed to break their fast with a generous international buffet, thoughtfully curated across Asian wok stations, Middle Eastern grills, Indian tandoors and Western favourites. Live cooking stations add to the sense of occasion, with highlights including whole lamb ouzi and a traditional shawarma station, bringing comforting flavours rooted in Ramadan tradition.

Pricing: Dh275 per person

Timing: Sunset – 10 PM

Iftar at Kitchen6

At Kitchen6, Iftar unfolds in a warm, communal setting centred around its six interactive kitchens, where chefs prepare a wide variety of international dishes live. The buffet brings together Middle Eastern favourites such as traditional ouzi and a dedicated shawarma station, alongside a broad selection of global flavours and a show-stopping dessert display.

Pricing: Dh255 per person

Timing: 5:30 PM – 11 PM

Iftar at Rang Mahal

Iftar at Rang Mahal draws on the richness of Indian cuisine, offering a three-course, family-style sharing menu inspired by historic spice routes. The experience brings guests together to break their fast over time-honoured flavours, prepared with the restaurant’s signature blend of bold spice, regional influence and contemporary finesse.

True to Rang Mahal’s ethos, the menu celebrates India’s diverse culinary traditions in a way that feels warm, generous and unmistakably modern, balancing heritage with a fresh, vibrant perspective.

Pricing: Dh195 per person

Timing: 6 PM – 11 PM

SUHOOR AT NOMADIA LOUNGE & TERRACE

At Nomadia, Suhoor becomes a natural continuation of the evening, welcoming guests to gather in a relaxed, social setting after Iftar. The experience features the restaurant’s à la carte selection, inviting guests to linger, reconnect and enjoy familiar flavours as the night unfolds.

Timing: 9 PM – 2 AM

Pricing: À la carte