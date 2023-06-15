UK:UAE Move with Ease

Amit Prasanna FCA, Chairman, highlights how Rock helps people set up in the UK and UAE, with business set up and residential visas from a ‘one-stop-shop’.

Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 9:28 AM

Rock, a world-class consultancy, is your one-stop solution for international relocation and business establishment in the UK, EU, and UAE. Specialising in residency programmes, business setup, and tax and estate planning, we take pride in our comprehensive services that streamline your transition to new jurisdictions.

For those eyeing the UK, we leverage our expertise to simplify the process significantly. With an array of residency programmes available, choosing the most appropriate one can be daunting. However, our experienced consultants are skilled in assessing individual circumstances to select the programme that aligns best with your needs, ensuring your path to permanent residency is smooth and efficient.

But our support doesn’t end there. Navigating the complexities of business registration in the UK can be overwhelming, but with Rock, it becomes a breeze. Our dedicated team provides step-by-step assistance, from filling out the necessary paperwork to advising on local regulations, so you can focus on the growth and expansion of your business.

Moreover, we understand that securing a comfortable and affordable home is critical to your relocation journey. That’s why we extend our services to real estate assistance. Whether you’re looking to rent or buy, our team is equipped to help you secure a property that suits your budget and lifestyle. Plus, we can guide you through the mortgage process, demystifying terms and conditions to ensure you’re equipped with the knowledge to make the best decision.

With Rock, establishing yourself and your business overseas is no longer a daunting task but a seamless transition. Trust us to turn your international ambitions into a reality.

For more information, email: info@rockcsp.com.