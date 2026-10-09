Uganda at 64: Celebrating independence, partnership and a shared future with the UAE

On October 9, 2026, the Republic of Uganda proudly commemorates the 64th anniversary of its independence. This important national occasion provides an opportunity not only to celebrate our sovereignty and achievements as a nation, but also to reflect on Uganda's journey of transformation and the partnerships that are helping shape our future.

Since attaining independence on October 9, 1962, Uganda has made significant progress in building a resilient economy, strengthening its institutions and expanding opportunities for its people. Today, Uganda is increasingly positioning itself as an important investment, trade and tourism destination in Africa and as a strategic gateway to the wider East African market.

Blessed with fertile agricultural land, abundant water resources, a youthful and increasingly skilled population, significant mineral resources, emerging oil and gas production, and enormous renewable-energy potential, Uganda offers compelling opportunities for investors seeking long-term growth in Africa.

Agriculture remains one of Uganda's greatest strengths. The country produces high-quality coffee, tea, cocoa, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, grains, fish and other agricultural commodities. Our priority is increasingly to move beyond the export of raw materials towards value addition, agro-processing, modern logistics and efficient access to international markets.

Uganda is also entering an important new phase in its economic development. Investments in infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, minerals, manufacturing, tourism, ICT, transport and logistics are creating new opportunities for international partnerships. Our location at the heart of East Africa gives investors access not only to Uganda's domestic market but also to the broader regional market.

Uganda and the UAE: A partnership of growing strategic importance

As we celebrate our independence, we also recognise the growing importance of Uganda's relationship with the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE has emerged as one of Uganda's important economic partners and a major global hub connecting Africa with the Middle East, Asia and the rest of the world. Our relationship has continued to expand across trade, investment, aviation, tourism, renewable energy, agriculture, infrastructure and people-to-people relations.

Uganda greatly admires the remarkable transformation of the UAE. In just a few decades, the UAE has demonstrated what visionary leadership, strategic investment, openness to international partnerships and commitment to innovation can achieve. Its experience offers valuable lessons for countries such as Uganda as we pursue our own development aspirations.

There is considerable scope to deepen cooperation between our two countries. Uganda welcomes UAE investors to explore opportunities in commercial agriculture and agro-processing, minerals and mineral beneficiation, oil and gas, renewable energy, infrastructure, real estate, tourism and hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, education, financial services and the digital economy.

Uganda can also play an increasingly important role in supporting the UAE's food-security objectives by becoming a reliable source of high-quality agricultural and food products. Improving air cargo connectivity, cold-chain infrastructure, certification systems and logistics between our countries will be critical to unlocking this potential.

Building bridges through trade and investment

Economic and commercial diplomacy is at the centre of the work of the Embassy of Uganda in the UAE. Our objective is to transform the excellent political relations between our countries into measurable trade, investment, tourism and development outcomes that directly benefit our peoples.

In this spirit, Uganda will hold the fifth edition of the UAE–Uganda Business Forum from October 26–29, 2026, with engagements across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah.

The forum will bring together government leaders, investors, chambers of commerce, financial institutions and private-sector representatives from both countries. It will provide a platform to showcase investment opportunities in Uganda, develop business partnerships and facilitate direct engagement between Ugandan enterprises and their UAE counterparts.

Our approach is straightforward: Uganda is not merely seeking investment; we are seeking long-term strategic partnerships that create value for investors while generating employment, facilitating technology transfer, strengthening local industries and contributing to sustainable development.

Tourism, culture and people-to-people relations

Uganda's story is also one of extraordinary natural beauty and cultural diversity.

Known as the Pearl of Africa, Uganda is home to the source of the River Nile, the majestic Rwenzori Mountains, spectacular national parks and lakes, diverse wildlife and some of the world's remaining mountain gorillas. From adventure tourism and wildlife safaris to cultural, community and eco-tourism, Uganda offers visitors unforgettable experiences.

We warmly invite residents of the UAE and the wider Gulf region to discover Uganda — not only as an investment destination, but as a place to visit, experience and build lasting friendships. The Ugandan community in the UAE also plays an important role in strengthening relations between our countries. Through their professional contribution, entrepreneurship, cultural engagement and remittances, Ugandans living in the UAE remain an important bridge between our two nations.

Looking towards the future

As Uganda celebrates 64 years of independence, our focus is firmly on the future.

We aspire to build a competitive, industrialised and knowledge-based economy capable of creating prosperity for our growing population. Achieving this ambition requires investment in infrastructure, human capital, technology, value addition and stronger integration into regional and global markets.

The UAE is a natural partner in this journey. We, therefore, look forward to strengthening cooperation between our governments, private sectors and peoples and to building partnerships that reflect the ambitions of both nations.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Uganda, I extend warm greetings to all Ugandans living in the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of our 64th Independence Anniversary. I also express our sincere appreciation to the leadership, Government and people of the United Arab Emirates for their friendship, hospitality and continued partnership with Uganda.

As we celebrate the achievements of the past 64 years, we do so with confidence in Uganda's future and with a renewed commitment to building bridges of friendship, trade, investment and shared prosperity between Uganda and the United Arab Emirates.

Happy 64th Independence Anniversary to all Ugandans.