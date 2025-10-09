Uganda and the UAE: A new era of strategic cooperation

We invite investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators from the UAE to pattern with us to fast track the social-economic transformation of Uganda. Uganda’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the past five years has been at an average of 4.5 per cent with IRR of 14.1 per cent. Uganda is now classified as a lower middle-income economy and all efforts are aimed to growing it into a higher middle-income economy by 2040.

Uganda has a population of 46 million people of great hospitality and highly resourceful. About 70 per cent of the population are below the age of 30 and well educated which avails a large workforce potential. A substantial number of these young people have facilitated innovation and adaptability to new technologies that is driving innovation.

The relationship between Uganda and the UAE has evolved into a dynamic and multifaceted partnership, under pinned by strategic economic, diplomatic and infrastructural collaborations. This partnership reflects a shared commitment of sustainable development, regional connectivity and technological advancement.

Diplomatic ties between Uganda and the UAE have been strengthened through high-level visits and institutional agreements. In January 2025, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, visited the UAE and in May 2025, Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, visited Uganda, leading to the signing of six memoranda of understanding (MOUs) across various sectors, including investment, works and transport, energy, infrastructure, diplomatic relations, and digital transformation. These agreements aim to enhance bilateral cooperation and foster sustainable development.

Trade between Uganda and the UAE has seen significant growth, with the UAE emerging as Uganda’s leading export destination globally. The trade portfolio between Uganda and UAE is valued at $ 285 billion as of September 2025.

Let’s celebrate the 63rd Independence Anniversary together with the strong bonds of friendship between Uganda and the United Arab Emirates.

The Uganda-UAE relations exemplify a robust and evolving partnership characterised by mutual respect, strategic investments and collaborative efforts across various sectors. As both nations continue to build on these foundations, their partnership is poised to contribute significantly to regional development and global economic integration.

On behalf of the government and the people of the Republic of Uganda, I wish to commend the leadership and the people of the United Arab Emirates for their great hospitality that has facilitated over 160,000 Ugandans living and working in the UAE.

Shukran Jazeela!