UBF playing a pioneer role to achieve net-zero target by 2050

UAE Banks Federation recognises the importance of addressing climate change issues and has taken steps to support the sector under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE.

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 11:12 AM

UAE Banks Federation recognises the growing importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors in the financial landscape and playing a pioneering role in sustainable finance to achieve net-zero goals by 2050, its top official says.

Jamal Saleh, Director-General, UAE Banks Federation (UBF), said UAE banks are emerging as a leader in adopting policies and regulations that are expected to strengthen green finance in coming years.

“UBF promotes integrating ESG consciousness into lending and borrowing policies. We anticipate a regulatory mandate for banks to fully integrate ESG risks into their risk management frameworks,” Saleh told Khaleej Times during an interview.

He said UBF recognises the importance of addressing climate change issues and has taken steps to support the sector under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE.

Excerpts from the interview:

What is the opinion of the UBF about the importance of ESG policy in the banking sector of the UAE?

UAE Banks Federation views ESG as a strategic imperative, not merely a compliance requirement, for the UAE banking sector. It is considered a catalyst for sustainable economic growth and a cornerstone of the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and net-zero 2050 goals. The UAE’s pioneering role in sustainable finance is underscored by its contribution of around 30 per cent to the region’s total green bond issuance, surpassing the global norm.

At the same time, Central Bank of the UAE has established the UAE Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) in 2019 and Guiding Principles on Sustainable Finance in 2021, underscoring the country’s commitment to supporting the transition to a net-zero economy. These developments reflect the deepening importance of ESG policies and products in the future profitability of UAE banks. Meanwhile, by integrating ESG considerations into their core operations, UAE banks are driving positive change.

Jamal Saleh, Director-General, UAE Banks Federation (UBF), said UAE banks are emerging as a leader in adopting policies and regulations that are expected to strengthen green finance in coming years.

2023 marked an unprecedented surge in the green bond market, with an all-time high of $310 billion issued in the first six months, accounting for 59 per cent of the total Global Sustainable Bond Market (GSSSB), which was expected to hit approximately $1 trillion by the year-end and accounted for 14 per cent-16 per cent of total bond issuances. UAE banks, in line with Central Bank of the UAE’s vision, are emerging as a leader in adopting policies and regulations that are expected to strengthen green finance further, driven mainly by governmental initiatives in sustainability, projects a bright future for green financing.

What are the ESG risk drivers and sustainability issues in the banking sector? What steps has UBF taken for this?

Climate change poses a significant risk to the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region’s financial sector, including the banking industry. Rising temperatures threaten agriculture, energy, water resources, coastlines, and tourism, impacting banks’ loan portfolios and operational resilience. We anticipate a regulatory mandate for banks to fully integrate ESG risks into their risk management frameworks.

UBF recognises the importance of addressing these challenges and has taken steps to support the sector under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE. As the sole representative of UAE banks, we provide a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration on ESG best practices. We are working closely with the Central Bank to advance ESG policies within the banking sector. According to a recent Ernst and Young survey, 60 per cent of the banks surveyed said to integrate ESG into risk management. There is still room for improvement, and UBF is committed to driving further advancements in this area.

UAE national banks have been reported to have committed to supporting sustainability projects worth Dh1 trillion by 2030. What can you tell us more about this commitment? How is the UBF supporting these banks?

The UAE banking sector’s pledge to allocate Dh1 trillion to sustainability projects by 2030 is a historic step towards the UAE’s green economy goals. This ambitious commitment underscores the sector’s recognition of its pivotal role in driving sustainable development. We are privileged to have played a pivotal role in mobilising the banking community around this shared vision. We are committed to providing strategic guidance, facilitating knowledge sharing, and advocating for supportive policies to empower banks in their sustainability journey. Our efforts have focused on enhancing banks’ capabilities to assess ESG risks, develop sustainable products, and measure environmental impact.

S&P Global Ratings predicts sustainable bond issuance is projected to reach nearly $1 trillion in 2024, indicating a global surge that likely includes significant contributions from the UAE. UAE banks have responded by expanding their green financing portfolios, issuing green bonds, and developing innovative ESG-linked products to meet the evolving needs of customers and investors. For example, Masdar raised $750 million in a debut sale of green bonds in 2023, signalling increased investor interest in renewable energy projects.

We are confident that through continued collaboration and strategic initiatives, the UAE banking sector will achieve the Dh1 trillion target and solidify the nation’s position as a global leader in sustainable finance.

How is the UBF ensuring that banks in the UAE are implementing ESG standards and policies? UBF recognises the growing importance of ESG factors in the financial landscape. It is actively driving its integration into UAE banks’ operations by encouraging green financing and bond issuance, promoting sustainable practices across the value chain, and supporting carbon footprint reduction. In collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE and other stakeholders, we are developing a robust ecosystem and accountability standards while fostering a culture of sustainability within the banking sector. Key initiatives include aligning with the central bank’s regulations, developing ESG performance benchmarks, providing training programmes for bank staff, and facilitating peer-to-peer learning, all aimed at contributing to the UAE’s transition to a low-carbon economy and building a resilient financial system. Is the UBF advising banks to reflect ESG consciousness in their lending and borrowing policies? UBF promotes integrating ESG consciousness into lending and borrowing policies. To align with government climate change plans, banks need to establish robust criteria and governance processes for managing sustainable transactions. This includes fostering open banking initiatives and driving sustainability efforts prioritising ESG principles. The UAE is leading in ESG and sustainability efforts through frameworks like the UAE Vision 2021, UAE Green Agenda 2015-2030, Dubai Plan 2021, and the Paris Agreement. Initiatives such as the National Committee on SDGs and the Dubai Declaration on Sustainable Finance exemplify this commitment. Banks are expanding product offerings to include ESG advisory services, sustainable finance, and green deposits. According to EY, nearly three-quarters of top Mena banks have introduced ESG strategies, with 45 per cent establishing sustainable finance frameworks linked to international standards like the ICMA’s Green Bond Principles. Global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, are increasingly allocating capital to companies prepared for a green economy, highlighting the long-term benefits of ESG adherence. PwC estimates that the global ESG assets market may exceed $53 trillion by 2025. UAE investors are expected to follow these trends, with growing interest in sectors like renewables. By incorporating ESG factors, investors can better assess businesses for risk mitigation and uncover opportunities, ensuring long-term returns and protection against poor environmental policies, lack of social consciousness, or bad governance. Please provide any other/additional instances of UBF and its role in ESG policies. Through its high-level ESG committee, comprising experts from UBF member banks, the Federation’s initiatives reinforce green finance principles and frameworks, aligning with the UAE’s commitment to sustainability in the banking and financial sector. The UAE has adopted sustainability standards and principles in the banking and financial sector, with the Guiding Principles for Sustainable Finance in 2020 and the National Framework for Sustainable Finance in 2021. We are confident that the UAE banking sector can significantly contribute to the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and net-zero 2050 goals. The UAE’s financial sector is poised to lead the way towards a greener and more sustainable future through collaboration, innovation, and regulatory alignment. The UAE was the first country in the Middle East to commit to achieving net zero by 2050, a commitment applied to both private and public sector bodies. In line with this, UBF member banks are committed to supporting sustainability, and UBF serves as a platform for cooperation among all member banks, fostering a competitive, active, and sustainable finance environment. The UAE banks’ pledge to raise Dh1 trillion in climate finance promises to foster a vibrant ecosystem of green startups and SMEs, finance green projects and products, drive innovation, and accelerate the transition to a sustainable economy.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com