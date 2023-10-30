UAE-Türkiye friendship: A symbol of resilience, unity, and progress

The UAE and Türkiye remain committed to fostering regional stability and growth

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Abu Dhabi recently, and established a high-level strategic council in addition to agreements worth $50 billion between the two countries. — FILE PHOTO

By Issac John Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM

As Türkiye celebrates the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the republic, the nation of 86 million people remains a symbol of resilience, unity, and progress.

“From the ashes of empires past, it has come a long way, guided by the visionary leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the republic, and the relentless spirit of its people,” as historians say.

Recalling the giant strides the nation has taken in 100 years, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the people of the nation on the anniversary of the liberation of Istanbul from occupation.

“The struggle for independence ended with a victory thanks to the heroism of all our heroes and veterans who put their homeland above their lives, as well as thanks to the determination of our people in defending the nation’s independence and freedom.”

Fahrettin Altun, head of the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, emphasized in a statement that they have prepared comprehensive events as part of the 100th anniversary of the republic on October 29, and that it will be celebrated in a manner befitting the "Century of Türkiye."

"Our beloved nation, overcoming many challenges and obstacles throughout history, proudly carries our republic to its 100th year. Now, under the leadership of our President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will continue to work with all our might to elevate our country to higher ranks in every field with the vision of the 'Century of Türkiye' and to preserve this sacred homeland handed down by our ancestors for eternity," Altun said.

Altun emphasized Ankara's aspiration to celebrate the centennial festivities in a manner that had not been seen before, highlighting projects and activities conducted in harmony and seamless coordination with various institutions and organisations. In conclusion, he affirmed their intention "to herald the beginning of the 'Century of Türkiye' to the world."

Historians will agree that for 100 years Türkiye has stood as a testament to the power of transformation, the importance of secularism, and the boundless potential of a nation united in purpose. “From the echoing calls of the muezzin to the bustling streets of Istanbul; from the ancient ruins of Ephesus to the modern skylines of Ankara — Türkiye is a blend of history and progress, tradition and innovation. The Republic’s establishment was more than the birth of a nation; it was the embodiment of resilience, determination, and a vision for a brighter future.”

In its century of existence, Türkiye has undergone many transformations in various areas: religious, political, diplomatic, and other. These changes have been brought about by policies developed and implemented not only by the country’s leaders, but also, often, under the influence of the international context.

Founded by Mustafa Kemal (later called Atatürk) in 1923, Türkiye had a single-party regime from its early days until the end of the Second World War. This single party, the Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi (CHP, Republican People’s Party), was comparable to other European political parties of the time, notably in Italy, Germany, and Romania. The death of Atatürk in 1938 did not bring about any major change in the way the country was governed, since his successor, Ismet Inönü, continued the same policy with absolute control over the CHP.

Over the years, Türkiye’s relations with the UAE had made steady progress.

The change came with the outbreak of the Cold War, a bipolar world, and a growing threat to Turkey from the USSR. Faced with this threat, Türkiye’s leaders turned to the West, the United States and Europe. This move meant breaking with the authoritarian one-party system and entering a more liberal phase, in line with the United States’ demands. From 1950 onwards, the termination of the single party system was such that the CHP even lost the elections, which were won by the more conservative Democratic Party (PD). Throughout the Cold War, Türkiye was part of the Western security family, a member of NATO since the early 1950s and closely linked to Europe, which the country aspired to join.

The end of the Cold War in 1991 with the collapse of the USSR had a major impact on the country, particularly in terms of foreign policy. No longer feeling threatened by the Soviet Union in the East, Turkey pursued a more autonomous foreign policy vis-à-vis its traditional partners, the United States and Europe. It was at this time that Turkey emerged as a major player in the Balkans, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

Over the years, Türkiye’s relations with the UAE had made steady progress. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to the UAE in 2021 marked a long-awaited turning point in the UAE-Turkish relationship spanning several decades. The state visit also signalled a paradigm shift in the economic and political relationship of the two countries while heralding an era of regional stability and partnership for progress and prosperity.

For the UAE, the Turkish leader’s visit, following a visit to Ankara in November 2021 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was yet another defining moment in its practice of “zero problems” policy towards countries of the region to ensure enduring peace and shared prosperity in the Middle East. Indeed, “zero problems” policy has become a trademark of Emirati foreign policy centreed on peaceful co-existence and regional harmony.

During Turkish leader’s first visit to the UAE in 2021, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, and Türkiye, the world’s 19th-largest economy, signed deals for billions of dollars of investments, including in technology and energy. The main objective of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit was to help create an economic common ground by promoting trade and commercial partnerships and achieving successful and sustainable investments.

Recently, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met in Abu Dhabi with the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and established a high-level strategic council in addition to agreements worth $50 billion between the two countries.

The agreements, estimated at $50.7 billion, are in addition to the trade deal first signed in March valued at $40 billion. It aims to diversify the UAE-Türkiye Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, according to the state-owned Emirates News Agency.

The deals also cover investments, space and defence development, and energy and natural resource projects. The two countries also agreed to establish a Joint Economic and Trade Commission. Other agreements from the visit include consensus on extradition rules and legal cooperation on civil and commercial matters.

Sheikh Mohamed said he held “fruitful” talks with the Turkish president. “The UAE and Türkiye remain committed to fostering regional stability, growth and sustainable economic development,” he wrote on Twitter.

A statement from the Turkish presidency's communication office echoed a similar line. “We will raise our relations to the level of strategic partnership through the memorandum of understanding we will sign,” the statement said, adding that the two countries would hold a trade and investment forum in Istanbul in the fall.

It was Erdoğan's first regional visit since he was reelected in May, aiming to revive his country’s economy.

Emirati-Turkish ties have improved greatly since 2021 as part of Turkey’s efforts to restore relations with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel. Erdoğan and Sheikh Mohamed have met four times in the last three years.

Total non-oil trade between the UAE and Türkiye reached $19 billion in 2022, increasing 40 per cent from the year before and 112 per cent from 2020 to 2021, according to the state-owned Emirates News Agency.

In March, Türkiye signed a $40 billion trade agreement with the UAE, its sixth-largest trading partner, over five years. The agreement, which was ratified by Abu Dhabi in May after Erdoğan’s reelection, is set to also boost UAE exports to Turkey by 21.7 per cent.

Between January and May 2023, Türkiye’s exports to the UAE increased by 24 per cent from the same period last year, reaching $2.5 billion, while imports increased by 162 per cent to $4.1 billion.

The UAE’s investments in Türkiye hit $5.6 billion from 2002 through August 2023, with as many as 600 Emirati companies currently operating in the country.

— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com