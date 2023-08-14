UAE keen to strengthen relations in key sectors

There are ongoing discussions and negotiations on a CEPA between the UAE and Pakistan along with other agreements

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan

The UAE is one of the largest foreign investors in Pakistan and interested in exploring key sectors that enhance cooperation between the two countries, according to a top diplomat.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi said the emirate is interested to further strengthen relations in the agriculture, tourism, IT, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.

“The UAE remains among the top-ranked donors of foreign aid in proportion to gross national income. The total value of foreign aid provided by the UAE from 2022 until August 2023 reached approximately Dh16.7 billion,” Al Zaabi told Khaleej Times during an interview:

Excerpts of the interview:

What is the latest progress on UAE-Pakistan bilateral trade and investment?

The UAE-Pakistan trade and investment has seen significant progress in recent years, with the UAE’s total non-oil trade with Pakistan reaching $7.09 billion in 2022. In addition, between 2003 and 2022, 51 UAE companies have operated in Pakistan, which makes the UAE one of the largest foreign investors in the country. This reflects the UAE’s policy since its founding to build and enhance international partnerships, and to move rapidly to strengthen the competitiveness and sustainability of its economy, while exploring new opportunities, including with Pakistan.

What new initiatives have you taken to promote bilateral ties and investment between the two countries since you assumed office?

Historically, bilateral ties and relations between the leaderships of the two countries have always been strong. Building further on these ties is a key focus, and since I assumed office in 2017, we have launched a number of initiatives to promote bilateral relations and investment between the UAE and Pakistan. These include organising a number of high-level visits between the two countries, signing a number of agreements and MoUs to promote cooperation in a range of areas, including trade, investment, and renewable energy, and working with the Pakistani government to develop a roadmap for further cooperation in key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, technology, and agriculture.

The UAE is a time-tested ally of Pakistan. Please share details about the UAE’s support in terms of humanitarian, charitable and development projects in Pakistan. Since its founding, the UAE has gained an international reputation for its humanitarian assistance policy. Regardless of political, ethnic, or religious considerations, the UAE champions a humanitarian approach that prioritises alleviating suffering and contributes to development and will work with international partners to build capacity among governments and peoples around the world.

The UAE remains among the top-ranked donors of foreign aid in proportion to gross national income. The total value of foreign aid provided by the UAE from 2022 until August 2023 reached approximately Dh16.7 billion.

For Pakistan, the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan initiated numerous welfare projects in the health and education sectors, while in 2005, when a devastating earthquake struck the country, the UAE, under the directives of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent relief aid and rescue teams to assist earthquake victims and the injured. In addition, the Sheikh Khalifa Foundation established many field hospitals to provide urgent medical assistance alongside a number of developmental and humanitarian projects in the education, health and infrastructure sectors.

In 2011, the UAE-Pakistan Assistance Program (UAEPAP) was launched to help the people of Pakistan face the effects of devastating floods that occurred in 2010. Subsequently, UAEPAP adopted a comprehensive development approach in many fields by allocating $600 million for roads, bridges, education, health, water supplies and the agriculture sector, in addition to providing humanitarian aid including the distribution of food to the most vulnerable of the displaced population. The programme also implemented a polio vaccination initiative, providing 647.7 million doses of the vaccine to 119 million Pakistani children under the age of five.

In 2022, when flooding once again impacted Pakistan, the UAE was one of the first countries to send aid and provide humanitarian support. The UAE was responsible for the largest consignments of relief aid to assist people affected by the crisis, especially in the Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan regions. Under the directives of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an air and sea bridge of humanitarian aid was established which sent 71 flights and six ships to Pakistan carrying more than 8,000 tonnes of foods, health packages and various shelter materials. The UAE also committed Dh50 million to Pakistan in collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, World Food Programme, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment to provide food aid to affected families.

Abu Dhabi Ports recently concluded a deal for Karachi Port terminal. Are there any other significant agreements with Pakistan in the pipeline?

The recent deal between Abu Dhabi Ports and Karachi Port terminal is a testament to our commitment to strengthening economic ties. Additionally, there are ongoing discussions and negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Pakistan along with other agreements in sectors such as infrastructure development, renewable energy projects, and technology collaborations.

