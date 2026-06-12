UAE e-invoicing: What businesses must do as real-time tax reporting begins

The UAE Ministry of Finance and the Federal Tax Authority are jointly implementing the electronic invoicing system

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 12 Jun 2026, 11:30 AM
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The UAE electronic invoicing system is being implemented jointly by the UAE Ministry of Finance and the Federal Tax Authority. Under the new framework, businesses must generate invoices in machine-readable XML format, transmit them through accredited service providers (ASPs) operating on the Peppol interoperability network, and report transaction data to the tax authority in near real time.


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