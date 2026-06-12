UAE e-invoicing FAQs: who must comply, how Peppol works and what penalties apply

The United Arab Emirates is introducing a mandatory nationwide electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) system. This initiative is designed to enhance transparency, improve tax compliance, and reduce the risk of tax evasion. Below are some frequently asked questions to help you understand the key aspects of this upcoming change:

Who will be required to comply with e-invoicing in the UAE?

All VAT-registered businesses in the UAE are expected to comply with the e-invoicing requirements once the system is fully implemented. Specific thresholds or phased rollouts may apply depending on government announcements.

Will I need special software for e-invoicing?

Yes, businesses will typically need e-invoicing-enabled software or systems that can generate invoices in the required structured format and connect with the government platform or accredited service providers.

What is the role of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA)?

The FTA will oversee the implementation and regulation of e-invoicing in the UAE, ensuring compliance and setting technical and procedural standards.

What is the procedure to deliver the tax invoice to the customer?

Businesses in the UAE must engage with an Accredited Service Provider to issue and receive e-invoices. The buyer's electronic address (endpoint) will be used to share the invoice over the Peppol network.

Who will create and exchange e-invoice in case of self-billing?

In case of self-billing, the buyer (customer) should create the e-invoice and will exchange the document with the seller and will also report to the FTA via the Accredited Service Provider.

How will e-invoices be exchaged with overseas customers? Will they be required to register with a UAE e-invoicing service provider as a customer?

In case of exports, if the foreign buyer is already registered within the Peppol network, then the endpoint (electronic address) of the buyer is required to be provided. If they are not registered, then a dummy endpoint will be provided.

In such cases, exchange of document will not happen via the Peppol network, however, the Corner 2 (SP of seller) will continue to report the invoice to Corner 5. The seller is required to send the invoice to the buyer outside the network such as via email.

It is not mandatory for the overseas buyer to register with a UAE e-invoicing service provider if he is not obligated to do so as per the UAE VAT and Corporate Tax law.

What happens when the service provider find an error in the invoice?

Should there be an issue with the invoice, the Accredited Service Provider shall return the invoice to the issuer.

Is e-invoicing only an exchange of data?

The invoice has to be exchanged between the seller and the buyer via an Accredited Service Provider who would transmit the invoice in the form of an XML and the Service Provider will also report the invoice data to the FTA.

What are the activities that a business should prepare for?

The business should analyse their transactions and the resulting invoicing data against the data dictionary and ensure that they are compliant. Once the list of Accredited Service Providers is published by MoF, the businesses need to enter into a commercial arrangement with one of them and work on the integration between their systems to transmit the invoice.

Does B2B transactions also include businesses that are not not VAT registerted?

The e-invoicing framework encompasses all business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) transactions, regardless of the VAT registration status of the entities involved.

Do businesses need to engage directly with the UAE Peppol Authority?

The businesses are not required to interact directly with the UAE Peppol Authority. Instead, the Accredited Service Provider (ASP) will liaise with the UAE Peppol Authority on their behalf.

Will there be a central database to show which businesses have adopted e-invoicing?

Businesses that are onboarded to the e-invoicing platform will be listed in the PEPPOL directory. The URL to access the PEPPOL directory will be made available on the websites of the FTA/MOF.

How should retail businesses handle their invoices?

B2C transactions are not currently within the scope of UAE e-invoicing.

Will there be any QR codes printed on the e-invoices?

There is no requirement for QR codes to be printed on the e-invoices.

Should e-invoicing be in English, or is Arabic, mandatory?

Some local Emirates might require invoices in Arabic. You must comply with such local regulations.

What happens if a business does not comply?

Non-compliance may result in penalties, fines, or other regulatory actions. It is important for businesses to monitor official guidance and ensure timely readiness.

Which fields of the e-invoice are validated by the Ministry of Finance and Federal Tax Authority?

The e-invoicing framework is a decentralised 5 corner model. The Service Provider will validate all data fields and report the data to FTA/MOF. There are two components in this model: (1) exchange and (2) reporting. A Service Provider shall validate all the fields of an e-invoice based on the UAE data dictionary before exchanging the invoice over the Peppol network. Subsequently all the tax data fields in an invoice shall be reported to the FTA system (Corner 5).

Sources: Ministry of Finance and KT Research