Two Gurus, One Message: Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai celebrates faith, freedom, and humanity

Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai, the first official Sikh temple in the Gulf region and a beacon of peace, tolerance, and harmony, will celebrate the 556th birth anniversary (Gurpurab) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji — the founder of Sikhism and the eternal messenger of peace and brotherhood — with devotion and grandeur today and on Sunday, November 9, 2025. The occasion will feature continuous kirtan and paath, with Guru Ka Langar (community meal) served throughout the day — a sacred expression of gratitude and unity welcoming devotees and visitors from all faiths and nationalities.

A spiritual and architectural landmark in the UAE, the Gurudwara stands as a living symbol of interfaith respect and selfless service. Its open doors and inclusive spirit reflect the timeless message of Guru Nanak Dev Ji — “Recognise all of humanity as one.”

The celebrations will begin at dawn with Nitnem, followed by Asa ki Vaar and Sukhmani Sahib Paath, setting a serene spiritual tone for the day. The entire day will be devoted to kirtans and prayers inspired by the divine teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Later in the month, on November 25 and November 30, 2025, Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai will observe the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru — revered as both the “Hind di Chadar” (Protector of India) and “The Universal Protector.” His supreme sacrifice was not for one faith alone but for the spiritual freedom of all humanity. As Kavi Senapati wrote in Sri Guru Sobha (1713): “Pragat Bhaye Guru Tegh Bahadur, Sagal Srisht Bhaye Dhaapi Chadar” — “Guru Tegh Bahadur manifested as the protector of the entire creation.” Through his life and teachings, he upheld Guru Nanak’s message that true religion lies not in ritual but in righteousness, equality, and devotion to the Divine.

To honour his legacy, Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai will hold special prayers and kirtans throughout the day, with Guru Ka Langar served continuously.

Adding a moment of special honour this year, the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, Vatican City, together with the Apostolic Nunciature of the UAE (Embassy of the Holy See), has extended heartfelt greetings and blessings to the Sikh community on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Prakash Diwas.

In its message titled “Christians and Sikhs: Promoting Fraternity Together in the Spirit of Nostra Aetate ,” the Dicastery conveys festive greetings and best wishes on the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Issued from Vatican City, the message reaffirms shared human values of peace, love, and fraternity, encouraging people of all faiths to journey together in friendship and compassion. The message also appreciates Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai’s commitment to fostering interfaith harmony and selfless service in the spirit of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings. The Vatican’s annual greetings, filled with warmth and goodwill, symbolise a growing bridge of friendship between the Sikh and Christian communities — rooted in mutual respect and shared humanitarian ideals.

This year’s message carries special significance as it coincides with the 60th Anniversary of Nostra Aetate, the landmark declaration of the Second Vatican Council (1965). Nostra Aetate — Latin for “In Our Time” — transformed interreligious relations, calling followers of all faiths to engage in dialogue and recognise the divine light within every human being. Its essence — that compassion and truth unite all religions — continues to inspire humanity’s journey toward peace and understanding.

The 60th anniversary celebration was held in Rome on October 28 and 29, 2025, where Dr Surender Singh Kandhari and Dr Bubbles Kandhari represented Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai as invited religious leaders. Their participation highlighted the Gurudwara’s global role in promoting dialogue, compassion, and mutual respect — values that resonate deeply with the vision of both Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Nostra Aetate.

Dr Surender Singh Kandhari said: “These two sacred occasions — the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji remind us that true faith lies in service, sacrifice, and compassion for all. Their teachings continue to guide us toward unity and peace, reaffirming that humanity is one family under God.”

Dr Bubbles Kandhari added: “Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji remind us that the essence of faith is compassion in action. At Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai, we strive to live their teachings each day through seva, humility, and love for all humanity. It is through such shared values that hearts unite, and peace truly blossoms.”

The Gurudwara’s commitment to humanitarian service, community outreach, and interfaith collaboration remains a living testament to the vision of the Sikh Gurus — a vision rooted in love, humility, and compassion. As divine hymns echo through its halls this November, Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai will once again remind the world that true faith shines brightest in service, unity, and harmony among all beings.