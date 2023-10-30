TURKISH GASTRODIPLOMACY SHINES

Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM

Turkish cuisine reflects its national identity, character, and even the essence of its civilisation

One of the most essential components of cultural heritage is cuisine. A country's cuisine reflects its national identity, character, and even the essence of its civilisation. This fact has led to the prominence of concepts such as gastrodiplomacy and gastrotourism as key components of countries' cultural and promotional policies. In this sense, Türkiye has broadened its soft power elements, which is perhaps one of the most significant facets of its enterprising and humanitarian foreign policy. By fusing its ancient culture and civilisation with the unique geographical wonders of Anatolia, Türkiye has emerged as one of the world's leading countries in cultural diplomacy over the past 20 years.

Turkish cuisine has interacted with numerous civilisations. It opens the door to the experience of coexisting with various religions, cultures, and ethnic groups; one can easily see Türkiye's intention of peace and tolerance in the country's culinary culture practises. In Turkish culture, an extra seat at the table is always reserved for an "unexpected guest." The exceptional culture of hospitality implies that the guest is held in the highest regard. To put it briefly, in Turkish traditions, the table represents generosity, sharing, solidarity, affection for humanity, and the culture of living.

The therapeutic aspect of Turkish cuisine is now a solution hub for global health issues, in addition to its historical heritage and the wealth it has acquired as the home of numerous cultures. Nowadays, as hybrid seeds, GMOs, and packaged foods loaded with chemicals consign humanity to diseases, there is a growing global demand for healthy nutrition, and people are turning to local cuisines and organic products. With its age-old recipes that heal the body and the soul, as well as its traditional, healthy, and waste-free characteristics, Turkish cuisine thus has the potential to become a global culinary leader.

Through branding, promotion, UNESCO intangible cultural heritage, the UNESCO creative cities network, diplomatic events, and service sector activities, Türkiye draws attention to its incredibly rich and diverse gastronomic character. In this light, Türkiye has built a name for itself through its foreign policy, especially through its cities in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, in which gastrodiplomacy practises gained momentum after 2002. Having contributed to Türkiye's promotion and tourism in the region by winning the right to be included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021, respectively: Gaziantep, where gastronomy is used as a tool for intercultural nonverbal communication and social relations; Hatay, the centre of the international spice trade and the medicinal and aromatic plant industry, as it is the gateway of the Silk Road to the Middle East; and Afyonkarahisar, which has been home to numerous civilizations; and Kayseri, with its 6,000 years of history, stand out.

Furthermore, in 2011, thanks to diplomatic efforts, UNESCO added "Keşkek" to its list of intangible cultural heritage since it represents the historical and distinctive characteristics of Turkish culinary culture. Festivals also play an essential role in promoting the cultures of different countries. The gastronomy-themed "Mesir Macunu" (Mesir Paste) festival, which was added to the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage in 2012, is viewed as a crucial means of exporting traditional Turkish culinary culture to the rest of the world. Turkish coffee, with its own distinct culture, is one of the most essential products of traditional Turkish cuisine, alongside products like Mesir Macunu and Keşkek. The use of coffee as a component of gastrodiplomacy in Turkish culture led to its inclusion in the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage in 2013 and the proclamation of December 5 as "World Turkish Coffee Day."

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism launched the "Turkish Cuisine Campaign" in 2010 to promote and pass down the traditional essence of Turkish cuisine to future generations.

Türkiye has also engaged in gastrodiplomacy using a variety of methods in numerous countries around the world. Türkiye held a Turkish Food Competition in Russia in 2014, and hosted the G-20 summit the following year. Through these endeavours, Türkiye has had the opportunity to further bolster its national brand image in the eyes of the international public with its culinary riches such as lahmacun, baklava, pita bread, hummus, and sarma. In 2016, the "Turkish Coffee Meets Torontonians" event was held in Canada, and in 2018, the "Turkish Cuisine Week" event took place in China as part of the "Türkiye Tourism Year Event." Since 2022, "Turkish Cuisine Week" events have been held annually under the leadership of First Lady Emine Erdoğan, the coordination of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, between May 21-27 at the foreign missions of the Republic of Türkiye and within the country, introducing large masses to the ancient cuisine's unique recipes.

Within the scope of Turkish Cuisine Week, one of the most comprehensive gastrodiplomacy events in recent years, restaurants ready to offer flavours reflecting centuries-old knowledge and cultural heritage introduce to local and international visitors the rich Turkish Cuisine, which is the output of culture, tradition, social heritage, stories, and deep experience spanning millennia. During Turkish Cuisine Week events, which are also on the agenda of global public opinion, the traditional flavours of Turkish cuisine, as well as its ecological and inherently sustainable traits, are highlighted as its most striking characteristics that can appeal to any culture.

In addition, the Turkish and English editions of the "Turkish Cuisine with Timeless Recipes" book, which was released during "Turkish Cuisine Week" under the leadership of First Lady Emine Erdoğan and the auspices of the Presidency, in cooperation with the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) and with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, have found a permanent home on the shelves of bookstores in Türkiye and abroad. This exclusive book, which aims to promote the richness of Turkish cuisine internationally through the contributions of renowned chefs, academics, and experts, focuses on the healthy storage and cooking techniques, waste-free, ecological, and sustainable aspects of Turkish cuisine and reveals all of its distinguishing traits.

As places where societies are regarded as soft power, where cultural diplomacy is simultaneously carried out, and where foreigners come together, national cuisines are the most important means of both image building and branding on the international stage. In this regard, Turkish cuisine is a pot of wisdom that has been simmering for ages, with its ancient roots stretching back thousands of years and containing numerous layers in Anatolia and its lands, which have birthed countless civilisations. The healthy storage and cooking techniques, quality seeds and natural ingredients, waste-free, ecological, and sustainable nature, and rich history moulded by various cultures demonstrate that Turkish cuisine is at the heart of the world's cuisine, in harmony with global nutrition trends.