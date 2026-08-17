Tristar Group: Turning shared heritage into shared horizons

Driven by cooperation that extends well beyond traditional trade, the India-UAE relationship is robust, and rapidly expanding under new agreements. Rooted in centuries of cultural connection and dynamic economic exchange, it now spans technology, finance, defence, infrastructure, security and sustainability – all of which are already shaping daily lives.

Over the past few decades and especially in recent years, the relationship between the two nations has evolved into a sophisticated economic corridor. Landmark agreements continue to open new markets for UAE businesses and investors while giving Indian talent and enterprise a global platform to thrive. Opportunities are emerging across key sectors, including artificial intelligence, food security, fintech, healthcare, clean energy and sustainable technologies.

Transitioning to next-level growth

Propelling our two-nation partnership into a driver for shared growth begins with a new mindset. For Indian businesses, the UAE should not be viewed simply as a host country, but as a home market – a base from which to scale globally through its unique geographic and diplomatic position. This requires a shift from cross-border trading to deeper local investment, stronger talent development and joint ventures in which intellectual property is co-owned rather than merely licensed.

For Indian professionals, the next level of growth calls for a move from doing business in the UAE to doing business with the UAE. This includes integrating Indian human capital more deeply into the Emirati economic vision.

The future demands for collaborative action across strategic areas which need to be supported by professional and institutional commitment. By embracing a shared vision that is rooted in mutual strengths and enduring institutional bonds, both nations can unlock powerful long-term prosperity.

Tristar and Governance

The institutional framework for economic integration of both nations exists. As active members of the Institute of Directors (IoD), India and the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai, the Tristar Group can vouch for the impact of structured dialogue and networking. The IoD provides the governance roadmap to ensure that capital flowing between both nations adheres to global compliance and ethical standards. Meanwhile, the IBPC serves as a connective tissue, translating high-level policy announcements from New Delhi and Abu Dhabi into actionable business intelligence, especially for the SME sector.

Driving Sustainable Innovation

In November 2025, Tristar launched the Eco Voyager, the Gulf's first hybrid biofuel-electric bunkering barge. Compared with conventional diesel-powered barges, the Eco Voyager can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50 per cent and has been engineered for future zero-emission operations at berth through planned shore-power charging facilities at the Port of Fujairah.

Tristar Founder and Group CEO Eugene Mayne met with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a gathering with entrepreneurs, youth and officials in Abu Dhabi to discuss environmental initiatives and sustainability. During the meeting, Mayne presented Tristar's pioneering hybrid bunker barge, highlighting its role in supporting the decarbonisation of maritime transport at the Port of Fujairah.

India-UAE partnership for mutual growth

As India marks a milestone anniversary we reflect on the enormous resilience, endurance and continuity that has long underpinned India-UAE relations. It is a moment to honour our exemplary people-to-people connections while recognising an opportunity to elevate these bonds into deeper economic, social and institutional collaboration.

As a cornerstone of the broader strategic partnership, India’s 80th Independence Day reminds us that our growth and prosperity are increasingly intertwined through shared values, complementary strengths and a common appetite for progress.

The task ahead is not only to celebrate what has been achieved, but to use this moment as a platform for renewed ambition, stronger partnerships and practical initiatives that will carry the relationship confidently into the future.