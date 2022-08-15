Treading Path Of Success

Nazeer Veliyil, Group Chairman and Managing Director, BorgRollsWarner Middle East LLC

Coupled with innovation and advanced technology, BorgRollsWarner has emerged as the leader in the international automotive industry with its extensive product range

The UAE continues to encourage entrepreneurs from all over the world to start up their businesses in the country, building on its success in creating the ideal business environment for both startups and international corporations. The UAE government has been effective in diversifying its economy over the last 50 years of its formation, evident in many successes apparent in the coun-try today. BorgRollsWarner (BRW) is one such success story. Nazeer Veliyil, Group Chairman and Managing Director at BRW Middle East LLC, believes that the country has offered numerous incentives to attract professionals and support all kinds of enterprises in the UAE.

BRW is a name that has become synonymous with quality parts for the commercial vehicle industry. With a focus on truck, trailer, light commercial vehicles (LCV), public service vehicles (PSV) and other specialist applications, BRW has established itself as one of the top aftermarket suppliers for commercial vehicle components. BRW maintains a high level of service, with maximum possible levels of availability coupled to an excellent range of OEM quality products.

The BRW warehouse facility in Dubai

INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS

Having set up a strong base in the country over the past 13 years, BRW is now all set to expand into additional markets in the region, with a prime focus on the African market, especially East and West Africa, namely Tanzania, Kenya, Nigeria, Djibouti and many others. The company also witnessed a steady growth of 22 per cent during the Covid-19 period. In addition, BRW's unique pricing strategies post Covid-19 were very much supportive for major countries to empower their transportation industry from the pandemic. Veliyil said: “We kept our profit margins less and gave priority to our range of products. We were able to expand our business in Saudi Arabia, one of our key markets, and look forward to getting introduced to newer prospective markets where we can look for expansion.”

BENEFITTING FROM STRATEGIC AGREEMENTS

With the signing of two major agreements, Com-prehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and India, Israel, UAE and US (I2U2), Veliyil explained that BRW is taking a major role in the UAE exports and the CEPA agreement will boost UAE export to India and Israel significantly. He also reiterated that the signing of the two pacts will help in strengthening BRW’s business in the Asia-Africa-Europe corridor. Another ma-jor achievement of BRW in 2022 was its decision to expand to the Pacific Islands.

BRW also signed a new agreement with Papua New Guinea (PNG), post Expo 2020 Dubai, that concluded in March 2022, to support its automobile and transportation industry. "With BRW’s new trade agreement with PNG, the company expects a larger volume of business in the coming years,” says Veliyil optimistically.

CERTIFICATION AND RECOGNITIONS

Nowadays, companies with an ISO certification experience an improved level of quality in products that ensures efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction. BRW products meet the quality certification from ISO 9001-2008, ISO 9002-QS900 and ISO/TS/16949:2002, which reflects its commitment to quality and service. All BRW products are equivalent to OEM quality products and this has helped BRW to be recognised by leading companies as well as customers from all over the globe.

Message for Indian diaspora

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, Veliyil extends his greetings to all the members of the Indian community in the UAE. This is indeed a momentous and historic day for all the Indians around the world. As a proud Indian, I would like to wish the nation and Indian expats in the UAE a very Happy 76th Independence Day. I applaud the relationship between India and the UAE who are not only one of the largest trading partners but also friends with deep-rooted ties.

