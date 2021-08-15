Transformation Through Education

The university is one of the largest multi-campus

Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pune, India is one of the most prestigious universities in India. Dr Patangraoji Kadam Saheb established the Bharati Vidyapeeth in 1964 with the vision of ‘Social Transformation through Dynamic Education’. The university is one of the largest multi-campus, multi-disciplinary institutions of higher education in India and has emerged as a most preferred educational destination by many students from India and abroad due to its academic excellence.

Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University is multi-disciplinary in nature and offers various programmes through its 29 constituent units spread over eight campuses in India including Pune, New Delhi, and Navi Mumbai. “Few cities in India offer the kind of facilities to students that Pune has,” explains Prof Dr Shivajirao Kadam, Chancellor, Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University. The programmes are offered under a wide range of disciplines that include medicine, dentistry, ayurveda, homeopathy, nursing, pharmacy, law, biotechnology, engineering, management, hotel management and catering technology, environment science, agriculture, architecture and physical education.

We offer programmes ranging from pre-primary to PhD and have about 150,000 students enrolled across various schools and colleges. The programmes offered by Bharati Vidyapeeth range from conventional to the most emerging fields of higher education. To promote research activities, the university has established three institutes exclusively devoted to research in the fields of health-related sciences, pharmaceutical sciences and social sciences,” said Dr Kadam.

Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Secretary, Bharati Vidyapeeth believes that the academic pursuit including training and research can be efficiently and effectively carried out only in a conducive environment. The campuses of Bharati Vidyapeeth are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructural and academic facilities.

“Students are tech-savvy and have to be trained based on diverse needs and requirements by industry. The university has strived and has undertaken requisite changes in teaching methodology,” he points out. The focus is on a collaborative type of teaching with an emphasis on classroom discussions and flexible assignments to accommodate multiple learning styles. It is very important to have a dynamic curriculum development programme considering the current employability requirements, international impacts and future prospects.

Prof Dr M M Salunkhe, mentions that due to rigorous focus on quality, the university has been accredited and reaccredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council with the prestigious ‘A+’ grade.

The university is consistently ranked among the 'Top 100 Universities' in the last three consecutive years at the National level by National Institutional Ranking Framework and has been granted Category-I status by the University Grants Commission, Government of India. The degrees and the diplomas which the university awards have the approval of the Government of India, UGC, and the concerned statutory councils. The university is a member of the Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi as well as the Association of Commonwealth Universities, London.

Our university has a rich heritage of student diversity from across the globe for more than three decades now. Currently, we have students from 29 countries — a true amalgamation of accessibility, diversity and inclusivity.

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the financial situation of students and all stakeholders. Covid-19 has placed enormous pressure on institutions’ resources.

One of the challenges faced is the paradigm shift towards remote/online learning. Teachers have been forced to adapt to e-learning leaving the traditional way of teaching. In this situation, the university has adapted to this change with emphasis on active learning, and experiential learning through the latest digital technologies making learning and evaluation, immersive, interesting and engaging.

Prof Dr Kirti Nilesh Mahajan, Director, International Students’ Centre, points out that there is a major emphasis on the high quality of teaching, learning and research in our institutions. Currently, 577 international students are undergoing various programmes in the university.

Many engineering, management and nursing students of the university go abroad for a semester. With an emphasis on exchange programmes to provide the latest inputs to students, we have collaborated with international universities from the USA, Canada, Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia, etc.

“We have established an international students Centre-Single Window to extend all possible help to foreign students to guide and support them in the matter of eligibility to different courses and personal counselling.

The university has prepared an informative website —

www.bvuniversity.edu.

“Students and parents should have a firsthand look at our campuses and facilities, through the website,” Mahajan adds.

The consistent expansion of its strengths, innovative concepts, focus on quality education processes has contributed significantly to the success of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University.