Transform your kitchen into a masterpiece with the new Van Gogh Museum Edition By Teka

For Teka, the kitchen is much more than just a functional space — it is a canvas on which creativity comes to life. In a tribute to art and creativity, Teka presents the Van Gogh Museum Edition, a collection designed to transform the home into a true masterpiece.

Inspired by Vincent van Gogh and created in collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, this special edition redefines the meaning of art in the kitchen. “The Teka Van Gogh Museum Edition is the perfect fusion of art and innovation, where Van Gogh’s visionary spirit meets cutting-edge design. Just as he transformed the ordinary into the extraordinary, we have reimagined everyday kitchen appliances as a canvas for creativity. With Van Gogh’s authentic signature and the original Sunflowers sketch, each product is more than an appliance — it’s an invitation to bring beauty, passion, and inspiration into the heart of your home,” said Leonardo Capelas Romeu, Global Design Manager at Teka.

Unique collaboration with The Van Gogh Museum

The alliance between Teka and the museum symbolises the fusion of tradition and avant-garde design, allowing a work of art to inspire and become part of contemporary kitchen spaces.

The collection is inspired by Sunflowers, one of Van Gogh’s most iconic works, presented in an elegant and sophisticated way. The Teka Van Gogh Museum Edition offers a complete kitchen solution incorporating ovens, microwaves, induction and gas hobs, along with hoods.

Influenced by Van Gogh’s fearless use of colour and emotion, this exclusive range introduces a sophisticated palette that reflects today’s refined interior design trends. Every appliance in the collection has been meticulously crafted not only to enhance the visual harmony of the space, but also to ensure lasting performance.

More than appliances, an artistic statement

Teka’s Van Gogh Museum Edition is distinguished by its minimalist and elegant style, where dark tones and champagne-coloured stainless steel details create a bold yet refined aesthetic. This collection is a manifesto of originality, designed for those who seek not only functionality, but also artistic expression in their kitchen.

Each piece in the collection is an invitation to creativity. The kitchen is no longer just a conventional space, but a stage where inspiration and innovation merge. With the Van Gogh Museum Edition, Teka reaffirms its commitment to elevating the kitchen experience, turning every meal into an artistic expression.

Founded in Germany in 1924, Teka is a multinational company that became part of the Midea Group in 2025. It is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of kitchen appliances, as well as sinks and taps. Present in over 100 countries, the company is strongly committed to continuous innovation and has received 34 awards in this field in recent years.

For more information, visit: https://www.teka.com/en-ae/.