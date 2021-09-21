Transform your future

The UAE serves as a hub for students who are seeking an unforgettable study experience

Choosing the suitable university is one of the most important decisions you will make in your life. And making decisions isn't always simple — it can be overwhelming and frustrating. Beginning your academic career as an undergraduate is a significant milestone in any young person's life, especially if you want to study abroad. The UAE is a popular destination for students who are yearning to broaden their experiences and immerse themselves in a new culture while also taking advantage of the year-round sunlight. The UAE takes pride in having some of the top universities in the region. The country is committed to improving its educational infrastructure, with the objective of being the world's leading provider of graduate education. The university's programmes are continually reviewed by the UAE Ministry of Education (MOE) as well as foreign accreditation agencies to ensure that students are receiving the best education possible. The country’s higher education system is also heavily influenced by western higher education institutions indicating that students can graduate with an internationally recognised degree while studying here in the UAE.

One of the significant achievements for the country has been the introduction of the new visa scheme for talented students. Students and their families can apply for the Golden Visa, which would offer them a 10-year resident visa. This new scheme has been a significant step in enhancing the student experience in the UAE. It has paved a new path with endless opportunities after graduation where jobs are plentiful.

Making the right choice

With online and blended learning at the forefront of the educational landscape, students and their parents must ensure that distance learning is effectively integrated into the programme. The University of Manchester Dubai offers students all the flexibility to continue their study on campus with ease. The flexible part-time, blended learning route meets the needs of working professionals looking for a high quality, faculty-led academic programme and globally recognised qualification, along with networking opportunities. Now, with the hybrid format of study, the benefits of blended learning have become even evident. Students are choosing to come back on campus and the feedback provided by the students shows that these offline workshops are one of the highlight s of their experience.

Stepping into university can be challenging for many students, but if one has the support of friends it gets a lot easier. Therefore, Middlesex University Dubai prides on providing a student experience like no other. With over 35 sports and cultural clubs to choose from, students can enrol in clubs of their choice and enjoy a thriving activities calendar, from guest speakers to cultural workshops. These clubs provide students with the opportunity to engage, meet new friends and discover new hobbies feeling fully immersed in university life.

Higher education plays an important role in the life of students. Universities that provide high-quality education in other fields other than just academics are highly regarded. One such institution that provides this is Westford University College (WUC). The university fosters continuous growth of fulfilling education for young graduates. With state-of-the-art campus facilities, exceptional faculty, and administrative support, WUC offers invaluable study options to its local as well as global student community. The college offers specially designed MBA programmes for working professionals. Keeping up with trends, WUC has now introduced specialisations in the field of business, marketing, finance, fashion, sports, psychology and computing where students can match their chosen degree with their area of interests. WUC aims to provide full grown support to all the members and mentorship with complete availability making it a dynamic institution.

Universities in Dubai are constantly upgrading themselves to suit the needs of the students in this thriving community. With plentiful choices in the UAE, students look for certain attributes when choosing the right institution. Ranked in the top 100 of universities in the world, The University of Birmingham will open doors to its new state-of-the-art campus in Dubai International Academic City providing students with all round education in the best atmosphere. The new campus will feature cutting-edge technology to deliver the truly world-class physical and digital experience where students will be encouraged to research in inter-disciplinary teams across all its academic subjects from computer science to psychology.