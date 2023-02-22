Transeuro Dubai seals big deals with Rusagro and Ocard

David Thomas and Evgeniy Alyaev at the Rusagro pavilion

The company has bagged big deals in Gulfood 2023. A journey that started 20 years ago in the UAE, with a team of energy and commodity industry veterans, to play a role in the growing consulting and brokerage market

David Thomas and Umraov Botir at the Ocard Pavillion

Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 11:08 AM Last updated: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 11:10 AM

Over the period of two decades, Transeuro General Trading LLC has built a team of world-leading professionals from the sectors of commodities, energy, banking and financial services, legal, hospitality, sustainability and real estate. The company’s core focus in the year 2023, has been to drive growth towards agro exports through Dubai / Abu Dhabi from Russia, Spain, CIS, Brazil and major international markets to the region and distribution rights for Horeca products and sales, while laying more emphasis on ESG initiatives and the upcoming COP28 in the UAE.

Today, the group of companies consists of two trading houses, a management consulting firm and a commercial brokerage firm. Transeuro has branched out to four countries with associate offices in those countries. Transeuro is now venturing into wholesale distribution and food service segments, as the market is buoyant and will remain bullish ahead as per the company view.