TRAILBLAZERS OF SUCCESS

Business leaders from Pakistan have been making their mark under the purview of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 2:16 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 2:19 PM

STAR PAPER MILL (SPM) PAPER INDUSTRY LLC

Majid Rasheed, Managing Director, Star Paper Mill (SPM) Paper Industry LLC

It’s an exciting news that Star Paper Mill has been honoured with the prestigious Asia Business Outlook award as one of the top 10 Tissue Paper Mills in Asia for the year 2023.

Situated in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), UAE, the mill has been successfully manufacturing high-quality tissue paper. With an impressive capacity of 36,000 tonnes per annum, the company is delivering world-class prime quality virgin tissue paper. At the helm of Star

Paper Mill is the well experienced, Majid Rasheed, Managing Director. He has been recognised as one of the Top 10 business leaders in South Asia in 2023, having three decades of expertise in leading other tissue manufacturing projects in the GCC region. His astute leadership has been instrumental in formulating successful strategies and propelling company through various stages of development and growth. The company has recently announced its latest project based on circular economy — a significant investment of Dh200 million to establish a state-of-the-art recycled kraft paper mill in KEZAD, Abu Dhabi. The new facility will have an impressive production capacity of 135,000 metric tonnes per year, offering a versatile range of paper with basis weights ranging from 80 to 250 gsm. The commercial production is expected from June 2024.

Star Paper Mill is committed to sustainability and innovation. With the introduction of recycled kraft paper mill, the company aims to reinforce its position as a responsible and forward-thinking industry leader, contributing to the preservation of the environment.

For now, it seems that for Star, only sky is the limit.

FAKHRI GROUP

Diwan Fakhruddin, Group Chairman, Fakhri Group of Companies

On this auspicious occasion of the 77th Independence Day, the Fakhri Group extends heartfelt greetings to the resilient and vibrant nation of Pakistan. As we come together to celebrate our freedom, let us remember the sacrifices made by our forefathers and honour the principles that our nation stands for.

Since its inception, Fakhri Group has been committed to contributing to Pakistan’s growth and development. Our journey has been intertwined with the progress of this great nation, and we are immensely proud of the strides we’ve taken together. We believe in the potential of Pakistan and its people, and we continue to work diligently towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

This Independence Day, let’s reaffirm our commitment to unity, tolerance, and progress. Let’s celebrate the diversity that makes us unique and strong as a nation. Together, we have faced challenges and overcome obstacles, emerging even stronger each time. As we move forward, let’s channel our collective energy towards building a Pakistan that thrives in innovation, education, healthcare and economic prosperity. We are also keen to set a goal of creating job opportunities for the young generation to ensure we have a knowledge-based future for our nation.

As Pakistanis, let’s stand shoulder to shoulder, transcending all differences, and work towards a nation that shines as a beacon of hope in the world. Let’s remember that our strength lies in our unity, and our progress comes from our determination.

Happy Independence Day, Pakistan!

HEMANI GROUP

Mustafa Hemani, CEO, Hemani Group

To say that Hemani Group is now one of the leading manufacturers of natural and herbal products would be an understatement, especially, when one considers the achievements of the dynamic personality of Mustafa Hemani, the CEO. Joining the business in the year 1986, his vision and entrepreneurship has made Hemani one of the largest Pakistani brand, renowned internationally with over 1,500 products in more than 83 countries worldwide.

The success has not gone unnoticed. Hemani has received a gold medal for the ‘Businessman of the Year’ by the President of Pakistan in 2019. The brand has won multiple awards in a row over a period of several years, like ‘The Best Exporter’ and ‘The Brand of the Year’.

MIH GROUP

Mian Umar Ibrahim, Chairman, M I H Group

Established in 1975, MIH Group of Companies, the UAE’s leading and reliable supplier of building materials has invested heavily in its retail and logistics infrastructure which includes multiple branches as well as 25,000 sqm of retail space. We focus on supplying types of aluminium, glass, HPL and all varieties of MDF, timber and plywood.

We strive to become the best performer in the industry through leadership and mutual synergy. Sustainability and viability play a huge role in the group’s future expansion.

Moreover, the Group has greater ambitions to diversify into manufacturing by 2023, further strengthening the UAE’s vision of an industrial economy. Furthermore, with Dubai’s population to duplicate by 2030, there has been an increase in the number of projects within the construction industry. We feel fortunate and honoured to be operating in the world’s most vibrant economy with an abundance of opportunities. We would like to congratulate all Pakistanis on our country’s 76th Independence Day.

MULTITRANS LOGISTICS LLC

Shehzad Rasool, Chairman, Multitrans Logistics LLC

Multitrans Logistics is a distinguished international logistics solution provider headquartered in the vibrant hub of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With an extensive global network seamlessly linking all our offices, we collaborate closely with esteemed global partners, presenting unparalleled excellence in addressing your transportation and logistics requisites. Having planted our roots in 2011, Multitrans Logistics has rapidly emerged as a preeminent regional force, delivering top-tier supply chain solutions on a global scale. Our services are meticulously curated and fortified by a cadre of exceptionally skilled and adept professionals well-versed in the intricacies required to execute comprehensive logistics solutions across diverse sectors. Guided by an unwavering vision, we aspire to evolve into a trusted confidant for local and international corporate entities, offering unwaveringly dependable and premium-grade International Freight Forwarding services. We aim to seamlessly become the definitive choice for all matters concerning inbound and outbound cargo movements, catering to the discerning needs of clients spanning the globe. We at Multitrans Logistics wish all our Pakistani brothers and sisters worldwide a very Happy Independence Day!

GREEN SQUARE ELECTRIC DEVICES TRADING GROUPS

Khawar Hussain, CEO, Green Square Electric Devices Trading Groups

“On this day, we promise not to forget those, whose sacrifices has resulted us with the Gift of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.Long Live Pakistan. Long Live UAE.

Technology in our daily lives has become inevitable, but it is still subject to affordability. Generaltec Home Appliances and Consumer Electronics have integrated luxury and made it affordable for all without compromising the quality. Our core objective is to contribute to our society and give back to the people of our great nation.