Towards Greater Prosperity

On the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day, Al Maya Group congratulates the UAE leaders and residents

Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 9:00 AM

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group sends his best wishes on the UAE National Day and said: “I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the country's visionary leadership.

“The UAE is the epitome of peaceful co-existence and tolerance, being home to more than 200 nationalities, all of whom call it their second home. As a long-time resident and one of the leading business groups in the UAE, we are witnessing the UAE's approach towards new areas of development, science and technology, renewable green energy as it continues to emerge as a soft power on the world map.”

Al Maya is actively celebrating the UAE National Day celebrations at its outlets across the UAE, added Vachani.

Al Maya Supermarket is one of the leading and trusted supermarket chains in the UAE, with multi-format stores serving a sizeable number of customers for more than 40 years, enjoying a significant share of the UAE retail market.