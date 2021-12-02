Torchbearer of Business Success

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman — Nikai Group

The Nikai Group of Companies is armed with a vision to build a diversified global business that provides reliable products, exceptional service and superior value to customers

Within a span of two decades, Nikai Group of Companies, under the visionary leadership of Paras Shahdadpuri, has grown from a humble trading enterprise to international operations with business interests ranging across electronics and appliances, information technology, general trading and food.

One such shining example is Nikai Electronics, winner of the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award (DQAA) and Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA). Standing as a torchbearer brand of the group, it symbolises excellence at all levels and is a testimony to the vision of the chairman, who believes that ‘reliability’ is the single most important value of the brand.

Today, Nikai has established itself as a major brand in the region offering over 400 electronic and household appliances. Thus, labelling it as a ‘total home solutions’ brand. It is a trusted name in over 60 countries, with over 60 million satisfied customers, easily one of the fastest growing names in the region.

Besides the company’s initial foray into general trading and bulk movement of commodities such as tea, coffee, rice and fertilizers to destinations across the world, the group further diversified its activities into the retail food business with Boston Foods, a franchisee of the second largest American fast food chain — Subway.

The Nikai Group also broadened their horizon with consulting and staffing within the IT industry with TASC which specialises in outsourcing and staffing services to large companies around the world in various sectors such as banking/finance, call centers, energy, engineering, IT, sales and telecommunications. Nikai Logistics, a subsidiary of the group, has further collaborated with 3PL Logistics. Meanwhile, Spotnik Technologies creates digital solutions that help businesses grow to give better services to their clients. It specialises in building creative business applications that utilise location-based processes with zero infrastructure deployments, real-time indoor navigation mapping, and augmented reality enhancements.

When it comes to CSR, Nikai has always led by example by supporting groups like Dubai Cares, Al Noor Training Centre, Rashid Centre for People of Determination, Dubai Autism Centre and innumerable charities back home as well. Under Shahdadpuri’s guidance, Nikai has won many accolades like the Dubai Quality Award, ISO Excellence Award, Dubai Service Excellence Award, and the prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award in 2014, 2016 and again in 2017. The Nikai Showroom has won the DSES as the best showroom in the electronics category, and has been winning the Superbrands Award since 2015.

Paras Shahdadpuri is a force to be reckon with. Armed with pragmatic vision and a deep conviction in human possibilities, two decades ago he decided to embark on an adventurous business venture, leaving behind a prestigious position in the Indian Foreign Service. While setting up a base in the UK, a journey to Dubai that came about by sheer coincidence left him enamoured with the Emirate. Soon, he shifted his business to the region and established the Nikai Group of Companies in the UAE.

Under his leadership, the company blossomed as a diversified conglomerate, catering to electronics, appliances, food products, staffing outsourcing and restaurants, with offices extending to Oman, China, Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Egypt , Qatar and other countries.

Community development lies at the core of Shahdadpuri’s ethos, as he not only set up options to help his native country, India, but also extends assistance to those in need in the UAE. When it comes to charity he has always led by example, supporting groups like Dubai Autism Group, Al Noor Training Centre, Rashid Centre for People of Determination and innumerable charities back home as well. Shahdadpuri, whose qualities reflect integrity, will power and fortitude, further shines through in his desire to give back to the community. He developed the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) as a catalyst for the growth of India-UAE economic, investment and trade relations, and nurtured close ties with the UAE authorities and local business houses. He has also received a number of accolades and titles, including the prestigious Bharat Shiromani Award in 2005 by former prime minister of India I K Gujral for outstanding achievements in business and community service.

When asked about Nikai Group’s greatest achievement, Shahdadpuri, pointed out that the group’s biggest success story is not an event or an award, but a feeling that customers associate the name Nikai with: honesty.

“Consumers believe in our reliable conduct and the fact that we are true to the quality of a product, that our service is excellent,” he explained.

“Shoppers will always be looking to buy something to meet their needs. For them, it is of utmost importance to find someone who they can trust. This is the only true way to do sustainable business; everything else simply falls into place. The happiness and trust of our customers is our greatest success story.” Looking back on how the group started and where it is today, Shahdadpuri said that the journey has been long, but very exciting.

