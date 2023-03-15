Top Residency And Citizenship By Investment Programmes

Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 11:45 AM

There are several options available to investors who are seeking to diversify their residency and citizenship portfolio and explore greater visa-free mobility abroad. Here is a summary of the top five most popular programs:

St Lucia Citizenship by Investment Programme:

The St Lucia Citizenship by Investment programme offers citizenship through a financial contribution to the country’s economic development. The minimum contribution is $100,000 for a single applicant with options to invest in real estate or government bonds. Becoming a citizen of St Lucia provides access to its thriving economy, excellent education and healthcare systems, and stunning natural beauty, as well as visa-free access to over 140 countries, including the UK and the European Schengen area.

St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme:

The Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment programme, established in 1984, is one of the longest-running programmes of its kind and offers citizenship through a financial contribution to the country’s economic development. The minimum contribution is $125,000 for a limited time for a single applicant, with options including real estate.

Portugal Golden Visa:

The Portugal Golden Visa programme offers residency in Portugal through a minimum investment in real estate of €280,000. The visa is valid for six years through renewals and can lead to permanent residency or citizenship and gives holders visa-free travel access to all 27 European Schengen countries. With recent announcements made by the Portuguese Prime Minister, the programme may change or close soon, so it’s best for investors to apply now while they still can under the current programme.

Spain Golden Visa:

The Spain Golden Visa programme offers residency in Spain through a minimum investment in real estate of €500,000. The visa is valid for 10 years and can lead to permanent residency or citizenship and gives holders visa-free travel access to the European Schengen countries. Spain offers a high quality of life for both business people and families, with a strong economy, excellent education and healthcare systems, and a rich cultural heritage.

Malta Permanent Residence Programme

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) offers non-EU citizens the chance to obtain permanent residency in Malta starting from a minimum capital outlay of €100,000. To qualify, applicants must either rent a property in the south of Malta or Gozo for a minimum of €10,000 per year or purchase a property for a minimum of €300,000. This, along with access to Malta’s healthcare, education, and job opportunities, and a tax-efficient system, makes the MPRP an attractive option for individuals seeking to obtain permanent residency in Europe.

If you are interested in exploring these opportunities further, it is important to research the various programmes and consult with a government-licensed expert like RIF Trust.

In investment migration, there’s a shift towards real estate investments over donation options. Countries now offer residency or citizenship to foreign investors in exchange for investments in real estate. This trend is attributed to the desire of investors to own a tangible asset and potentially gain returns, rather than solely making a donation for citizenship.” — David Regueiro Santalla, Group Chief Operating Officer at RIF Trust and Latitude Group.

