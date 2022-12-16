Top Quality French Education in Heart of Abu Dhabi

The university remains steadfast in its commitment to educate students, providing them with the skills needed to empower them to become leaders and pioneers in their fields

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 12:29 PM

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is a leading multi-disciplinary research-led higher education institution that offers top ranked Sorbonne degrees in the heart of Abu Dhabi. It attracts students from all over the world seeking the best quality of education and research.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is a symbol of the strategic partnerships between France and the UAE. It was established in 2006 and has managed to achieve many of its goals, including serving the community and contributing to the UAE's education sector.

The university offers various options of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes taught in either English or French by world-renowned academics. Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi has approximately 65 different nationalities, making the campus life rich and stimulating, and having the chance to gain academic knowledge as well as multi-cultural experiences.

A wide range of scholarships and preferential rates are also available to applicants, including; Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Scholarship for Emirati nationals and children of Emirati mothers, which is a full scholarship covering tuition and study related fees for bachelor degree programmes (and foundation year, if required). This is in addition to a wide range of merit based and excellence scholarships for new and continuing students.

The university offers more than 30 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the fields of Humanities, Sciences, Law, Languages, Management and Economics. The programmes are taught in either English or French by highly-qualified faculty members who are active researchers and recognised as leaders in their fields of expertise. All degrees offered at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi are awarded and issued by France, recognised globally and accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

In line with the university’s keenness for contributing to the sustainable economic development of the UAE and learning opportunities that complement the skill demands of the economy and its future, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s Continuing and Executive Education Department (CEED) offers high quality and lifelong learning programmes to empower working professionals and advance their professional goals and career prospects including the Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management (in cooperation with the National Archives), Executive Diploma in Sports Management,

SELFEE-Sorbonne French Language Courses, and the recently launched ‘Certificate in UAE Law’ programme.

The university has developed the certificate in UAE law programme entirely in Arabic for graduates with a Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in law. This certificate provides graduates with the skills that open doors of employment opportunities in the private and public sectors including law firms, judicial courts, federal and semi-federal entities dealing with the UAE judicial system, and all businesses dealing with UAE laws.

The university is not only keen on educating students and providing them with the skills needed to empower them to become leaders and pioneers in their fields, but it also offers students a vibrant student life with a wide range of student activities throughout the duration of their study as well as a range of career and alumni support services.