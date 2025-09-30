Top exam results and a bold phone-free move at Reach British School

With record-breaking exam results and the launch of a pioneering phone-free policy, Reach British School is setting new standards for academic excellence and student wellbeing in Abu Dhabi.

At Reach British School in Abu Dhabi, this school year feels different. The corridors are buzzing not just with the pride of top exam results, but also with the energy of a new chapter. The school has become a phone-free environment designed to bring students closer to their learning, and to each other.

Reach British School’s recent historic exam results set a strong foundation for the year ahead. At A-Level, 43 per cent of grades were awarded A–A*, with nearly a third of students achieving straight A/A*. The first graduating BTEC class celebrated a 100% pass rate, with half securing Merit or higher. IGCSE results were equally impressive, with a 100 per cent pass rate and 78 per cent of grades at Level 4 or above.

“These results show the ambition and resilience of our learners,” said Adam Crossley, Head of Secondary.

“We’re proud not only of their outcomes, but of the way they’ve grown as individuals.”

That balance between academic ambition and personal growth is what inspired Reach British School to take another bold step: becoming one of the first schools in Abu Dhabi to go completely phone-free. Every student at Reach British School now places their phone into a secure Yondr pouch at the start of the day, reclaiming it only when lessons end. The goal is simple: reduce distractions, improve wellbeing, and encourage more face-to-face connection.

School surveys revealed that students were checking their phones up to 20 times a day, with some receiving more than 100 notifications during lessons. By removing this constant interruption, Reach British School joins hundreds of schools worldwide already reporting improved behaviour, engagement, and focus.

For students, the change has been positive. “Our classrooms feel calmer, and we talk to each other more,” said Mariam, a Student Leader at the school. “It’s made school a better place to learn and to be with friends.”

Part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP), Reach British School continues to pair academic excellence with innovative approaches that put student growth and wellbeing at the heart of education.

