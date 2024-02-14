Together Towards Greater Heights

Harikishan Rankawat, Chairman, ICAI Dubai Chapter, NPIO

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 11:55 AM

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. The Institute functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICAI is the largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in the public interest. ICAI has over 400,000 members spread throughout India and in different parts of the world. Presently, the CA course provided by the ICAI holds approximately 800,000 students across India. Presently, ICAI's reach is extensive, spanning 81 cities across 47 countries encompassing a network of 47 chapters, 34 representative offices worldwide, and a strong presence in India through 5 Regional Councils and 168 Branches. This global expansion mirrors ICAI's resolute commitment to fostering a global community of accounting professionals.

The ICAI (Dubai) Chapter, established in 1982, is the largest, most active and award-winning overseas chapter among the 47 overseas chapters of The ICAI. It has registered a phenomenal growth in membership in recent years and currently has over 3,000 members representing more than 1,550 multinational and other companies spanning all sectors of the economy, including Leading banks, public accounting firms, government and semi government organisations and industries. Our members in the UAE, the commercial hotspot of the globe, are well-placed in key positions as Managing Directors, CEOs, CFOs, strategists and managers.

As part of Continuing Professional Education (CPE), our Dubai Chapter organises over 40 technical and international knowledge sSeminars in a year which are addressed by highly influential leaders and experts with an audience of about 800-1000 CA Professionals, guests, business community and other dignitaries.

In addition, we are conducting CSR activities, social events, family get-togethers and sports events for our members and their families as well.

ICAI Dubai Chapter recently got awarded as “The Best Overseas Chapter” for the year 2023 under the Chairmanship of CA Harikishan Rankawat. This award was presented by Shri Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, on February 8, 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, at the annual function organised by the ICAI. ICAI Dubai Chapter has received this prestigious award for the 11th year consecutively.

In parallel, the Indian diaspora eagerly anticipates the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi Temple on February 14th, which symbolises the vibrant cultural heritage of the Indian community in the UAE. This sacred space fosters unity, reflection, and community engagement among individuals of diverse backgrounds.

As we commemorate this auspicious occasion, it is essential to extend our heartfelt congratulations to our India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Founder and Successors of “BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha”, who have tirelessly worked towards realizing this dream. Their dedication, vision, and unwavering commitment have made these milestones possible, further strengthening the bonds between India and the UAE. In particular, we all members at The ICAI Dubai Chapter commend the efforts of Prime Minister of India, whose leadership and support have been instrumental in fostering stronger ties between India and countries across the globe.

On this joyous occasion, lets celebrate the spirit of collaboration, resilience, and cultural diversity that these events represent. As we look ahead, let us continue to build bridges of friendship and cooperation, transcending borders and barriers, and embracing the shared values that unite us as global citizens. Together, we can create a world where diversity is celebrated, and every individual can thrive and contribute to the greater good.