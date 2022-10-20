Time To Own Your Home

Festive fervour, backed by positive sentiments and increased demand, is a bonus for property buyers

Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

A festive season is generally considered an auspicious time to invest in real estate. We typically encounter a lot of individuals who delay the decision to purchase a property, only to invest throughout the festive occasions. It seems that numerous people invest in properties during festivals with prosperity. There is a conviction that buying property during a festive time gets one tremendous wealth and prosperity.

In this festive time, there are immense options and enormous offers to buy a property in Dubai. In Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), there are massive offers to buy luxury apartments and villas and there are also payment plan options. In the payment plan option, you can pay monthly for 7.5 years and you have to pay only a 10 per cent down payment. For 7.5 years, one per cent monthly EMI is up to Dh8,000 giving you the option to buy a one-bedroom apartment in JVC.

Vandana Joshi, Founder, MIVA Real Estate

Over the years, the real estate sector has become one of the most popular ones for investments, particularly during festive times. Project sales in both the residential and commercial sectors rise as a result of individuals seeing them as lucrative investment possibilities. In addition, real estate providers offer large discounts at this time, making it an even more appealing option for those with comparatively less investment.

The offerings made by real estate companies during this time are distinctive, and the competitive range is especially tailored to the intended markets. Even from the standpoint of a homebuyer, the festive season is one of the finest times to search for the appropriate residences because developers continually try to adapt to the enhanced market sentiments and increased demand.

MIVA Real Estate team

Due to the excess of offers on the market, the flexible festive time sees a large increase in the volume of real estate transactions, making it the perfect time for both homebuyers and real estate providers.

When it comes to investments during the festive time as well as deciding to buy a luxury dream home, there has been a clear change in the buying patterns of home buyers. However, most of them are unanimous in the view that there will be a substantial advancement in the sale of property in the real estate market during the coming festive time.

