Thumbay University Hospital marks World Heart Day with advanced cardiac care initiatives

As the world observes World Heart Day, Thumbay University Hospital proudly highlights its continued commitment to addressing one of the most pressing health challenges of our time — cardiovascular disease. With millions of lives affected globally by heart conditions, the hospital has positioned itself as a regional leader in advanced cardiac care, prevention, and education, serving patients with cutting-edge facilities and expert care.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of mortality worldwide, including in the UAE. In response, Thumbay University Hospital has built a comprehensive cardiac programme that spans prevention, early detection, intervention, surgery, and rehabilitation. Equipped with advanced catheterisation laboratories, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging, intensive care facilities, and rehabilitation programmes, the hospital provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of heart care under one roof.

On the occasion of World Heart Day, Thumbay University Hospital plans to introduce of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeries (CTVS), enabling the hospital to address highly complex cardiac and vascular conditions with precision and expertise. This expansion further strengthens the hospital’s ability to handle everything from routine cardiac surgeries to advanced, life-saving interventions.

The introduction of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine, one of the most advanced forms of life support available in modern medicine. ECMO temporarily takes over the function of the heart and lungs when they are unable to function adequately, circulating blood through an artificial lung that adds oxygen and removes carbon dioxide before returning it to the patient. This technology provides a vital lifeline for patients suffering from severe heart or lung failure, allowing time for recovery and healing.

Together, the launch of CTVS and ECMO strengthens Thumbay University Hospital’s position as a cardiac referral center for the region, capable of handling the most critical cases. These services are supported by a team of expert cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, intensivists, and nursing staff, all working collaboratively to deliver comprehensive, patient-focused care.

In addition to treatment, Thumbay University Hospital places strong emphasis on awareness and prevention. Through regular community engagement programmes, screening camps, educational initiatives, and lifestyle counseling, the hospital empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their heart health. On World Heart Day, it reinforces the message that prevention, early intervention, and access to advanced care are essential in reducing the global burden of heart disease.

By continually investing in innovation and expertise, Thumbay University Hospital sets new benchmarks for cardiac care in the UAE. With its academic foundation, advanced infrastructure, and mission-driven approach, it remains dedicated to improving outcomes and saving lives, reaffirming its vision of making world-class healthcare

accessible to all.