Thumbay University Hospital: A centre of excellence in cardiac surgery

When heart surgery becomes necessary, patients and their families need confidence in both the surgeon and the team guiding every stage of treatment. At Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman, specialist cardiac expertise, advanced surgical facilities, and coordinated care during cardiac emergencies come together to support patients at every stage - from diagnosis to recovery.

The hospital’s cardiac surgery services include Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG), beating-heart bypass surgery, valve repair and replacement, and minimally invasive procedures for suitable patients. Emergency and high-risk cardiac surgery further strengthen its ability to manage complex heart conditions.

The cardiac surgical team includes Dr Khaled Mohamed Farrag, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, and Dr Mahnoosh Foroughi, Specialist Cardiac Surgeon, who works closely with the interventional cardiologists including Dr Karim Ghannem, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist; Dr Sony Manuel Mathew, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist; Dr Ahmad Zohdi , Consultant Interventional Cardiologist; Dr Sajid Naeem Chaudhary, Specialist Cardiologist; Dr Abdalla Abdelrahaman Abdalla Ahmed Alhajeri, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist. This multidisciplinary approach brings together the expertise needed to assess each patient’s condition and plan appropriate treatment.

Cardiac Surgical care at Thumbay University Hospital is supported by modern operating theatres, advanced anaesthesia systems, heart-lung bypass technology and a dedicated Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU). Round-the-clock specialist monitoring and access to extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), which provides temporary support for heart and lung function, strengthen care for critically ill cardiac patients.

A fully equipped catheterisation laboratory complements the hospital’s cardiac surgical services, offering coronary angiography and angioplasty, while ECG, echocardiography, stress testing and heart rhythm monitoring support comprehensive cardiac diagnosis. Pre-operative evaluations and structured post-operative rehabilitation further contribute to continuity of care at Thumbay University Hospital.

This World Heart Day, Thumbay University Hospital also reinforces the importance of prevention in maintaining long-term heart health. Regular screening and attention to blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes, along with healthier daily habits, remain central to reducing cardiovascular risk and supporting overall heart health.