Thumbay Group: Shaping the Future of Medical Education and Healthcare

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM Last updated: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 10:48 AM

Celebrating a milestone of 25 years, Thumbay Group has evolved from its origins as the first private medical institute to a mature conglomerate headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Establishing an extensive network comprising over 110 touchpoints across seven emirates in the UAE and tie-ups with more than 70 institutions globally, the group has made significant strides in medical education, healthcare and research.

From left: Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University; Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group and Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice-President-Healthcare division, Thumbay Group.

Transforming Healthcare with Largest Network of Private Academic Hospitals, Clinics, Labs, and Pharmacies

Thumbay Healthcare, a leading subsidiary of the Thumbay Group, has achieved significant recognition as the first healthcare entity in the country to receive the prestigious ‘JCI Enterprise Accreditation,’ joining an elite group of five globally recognised institutes with this distinction. With a record of treating over 10 million patients and conducting 70,000 deliveries, Thumbay Healthcare integrates cutting-edge research and modern technology to provide comprehensive care.

Among its standout facilities, the state-of-the-art ‘Thumbay University Hospital’s Long-Term Care Centre’ emphasises smart healthcare technologies and specialised care programmes for neurodegenerative diseases and chronic conditions - especially for geriatric and long-term patients.

Gulf Medical University

Gulf Medical University: Preparing the Doctors of the Future

As an integral part of Thumbay Group, Gulf Medical University (GMU) has consistently been at the forefront of healthcare education and research. With state-of-the-art facilities, advanced learning opportunities for clinical training, and cutting-edge technology access, the medical university comprises of six colleges offering 35 health professions programmes and has emerged as a global hub for students from 96 nationalities.

With over 3,500 graduates from more than 96 countries, the university›s academic and research collaborations with over 70 international institutions have ensured global recognition and employability for its graduates.

Thumbay Dental Hospital

Innovation and Diversification

Thumbay Group’s commitment to innovation and diversification is evident in initiatives like Healthvarsity, an Ed-Tech venture. This forward-thinking approach reflects the group’s responsiveness to the dynamic market demands in the healthcare and education sectors.

In its forward-looking strategy, the group envisions franchising Thumbay Healthcare to broaden the scope of its comprehensive care delivery into various markets like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Other Countries of GCC. Concurrently,

Gulf Medical University is at the forefront of innovation, introducing new and impactful degree and diploma programmes. Recently, International Foundation Programmes, in collaboration with the University of London and Upper Austria, have been started. Lasting nine months to a year, these programmes address academic gaps, preparing them to secure admissions in premier international institutes.

Vision 2028: Upcoming Institutes, Programmes and Healthcare Specialties

Gulf Medical University’s 2024 Pathway in Medicine Programme is establishing global partnerships to provide a recognised medical education experience. These partnerships include institutions in the UK, US, Americas, Poland, and Italy, offering students an international pathway to medical education.

Thumbay Group collaborates with London’s Royal Veterinary College to launch the Thumbay Institute of Veterinary Sciences, enhancing veterinary care, aligned with the One Health Vision.

The Thumbay Institute of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, in collaboration with MITXpro USA and industry leaders, aims to revolutionise AI education for healthcare.

Initiatives encompass advanced Thumbay Institute of Autism, the integration of alternative medicine through the Thumbay Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga, Homeopathy, and Unani Medicine, as well as the establishment of the Thumbay Institute of Chinese Medicine, in addition to a Thumbay Institute of Insurance.

The Thumbay Institute of wellness offers care plans and training for wellness related education.

Healthcare Expansion and Growth