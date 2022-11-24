Thriving For Excellence

Westonbirt School is a hidden gem nestled in the rolling Cotswold countryside. Built as a private estate in the mid-1800s, its inspiring setting provides a wonderful backdrop for children to learn and be inspired. Natasha Dangerfield, Head of Westonbirt School, has been in post long enough to set about a significant transformation and the school is proud to have been one of the few all-girls schools to have smoothly transitioned to a fully co-educational environment. With a growing roll and several new building projects completed, underway or in preparation, the school is one of the finest Southwest boarding environments, testified by the ‘excellent’ received in the most recent inspection visits for both education and personal development.

Tatler’s reviews are equally impressive. ‘Westonbirt is a school that turns out girls, and now boys, brimming with kindness and confidence in a broad range of areas.’

The Good Schools Guide thinks: ‘The wow factor starts to build as soon as you turn in through the narrow gate” and this is certainly the case; the range of opportunity is as exciting as the building, which then unfolds, as the school presents itself in all of its glory.’

With a holistic approach, Dangerfield explains that opportunity is key: “Ensuring that each child has a journey through school which allows breadth, depth and an opportunity to reach an excellent standard is key. Children need to be able to aspire to do well and to want to reach for more and we have to provide that. We are proud as a school to not be known for one particular area but to create a platform where experts in all subjects and activities can inspire our students to want to be the best version of themselves.”

“We have been impressed with how well our child is known at Westonbirt,” says one parent. “The influence that the staff have on my child has made such a difference; her enjoyment of school has turned on its head, we cannot be more grateful.”