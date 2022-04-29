Three Decades of Quality Customer Care

Aster Pharmacy is continuing its winning streak, which began in 2010, through commitment and dedication.

Aster Pharmacy wins Best Service Performance Branch Award 2022 in the Health and Wellness sector for the 10th time

Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 10:05 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 10:07 AM

Aster Pharmacy was recently honoured with the prestigious Dubai Business Excellence Awards by The Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Announcing this in a press release, N S Balasubramanian, CEO of Aster Retail, said that Aster Pharmacy is continuing its winning streak, which began in 2010, through commitment and dedication. DET, in a virtual ceremony, honoured businesses and organisations in the UAE for their exceptional achievements in pursuing quality and excellence at the 28th Business Excellence Awards ceremony held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The awards recognise excellence in diverse disciplines, including customer service, digital transformation and alignment with the government strategic focus.

With a rich legacy spread over the past 33 years,Aster Pharmacy is always at the forefront when it comes to customer well-being.

Aster Pharmacy was recognised as one of the best branches by The Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES). With a rich legacy spread over the past 33 years, Aster Pharmacy is always at the forefront when it comes to customer well-being. “We are happy with this recognition, and we reiterate our commitment to provide the best for our customers. We are always working out innovative measures that are in tune with modern-day requirements. Our initiatives have played a vital role in meeting the stringent requirements of the award committee. It is a well-known fact that there is a very rigorous evaluation criterion that covers diverse areas including quality control and management, systems and processes, customer service and above all the well-being of the society. Our team ensures that there is no compromise at any stage. The fact behind repeatedly winning these awards is a strong testimony to our commitment,” Balasubramanian said.

He further added, “At Aster Pharmacy, we are always driven by the philosophy of good health. We strive to ensure that the happiness and satisfaction of our customers are not compromised at any stage. This recognition is a great honour, and I assure you that this will motivate us to perform better. We are always looking at opportunities that will enable us to enhance customer experiences at Aster. I am happy to state that this is the 10th time the ‘Aster Pharmacy’ brand has won in the Health and Wellness sector. With over 200 pharmacies spread across the UAE, we strive to be where our customers want us to be. I want to emphasise that this recognition would not have been possible without the support of the entire team. As one of the most trusted service providers, it is heartening to get recognised for our services year on year.”

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare launched the first Aster Pharmacy on July 5, 1989. This day, thanks to his vision to deliver quality services at the doorsteps of people and patients, Aster Pharmacy is recognised as a friendly neighbourhood pharmacy across the UAE.