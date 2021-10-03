Expo 2020 Dubai launched its official song, a musical collaboration featuring Hussain Al Jassmi, Almas and Mayssa Karaa

Less than 10 days before doors opened to the world, Expo 2020 Dubai launched its official song. Titled This Is Our Time, the song highlights pride in the UAE’s culture, celebrates the future and brings together nations from around the world, while conveying the story of Expo’s overarching theme through the universal language of music.

The song is led by Hussain Al Jassmi, one of the UAE’s biggest artists and Expo 2020 Ambassador, accompanied by 21-year-old Emirati singer-songwriter Almas, named in Spotify’s Best Female Talent in the Middle East, as well as Lebanese-American singer-songwriter Mayssa Karaa, who is also Artistic Director of Expo’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra.

All three vocalists sing English and Arabic lyrics with Karaa's section imploring us to take our chances: "This is our time / This is the moment we have to decide."

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Experience Officer said: “We are pleased to welcome a collection of incredible talents to lend their voices to the official Expo 2020 Dubai song — combining the past, present and future, and providing an inspiration to all. In less than 10 days, we look forward to welcoming the world and creating once-in-a-lifetime memories for millions of visitors.”

Al Jassmi said: “It’s a song about pride, faith and unity, and I hope that it brings a smile to the faces of everyone who hears it, wherever they may be in the world. Being a part of such an iconic event in the UAE’s history is extremely exciting and rewarding.”

Almas said: “The song is an embodiment of hope and the belief that collaboration will yield a better future for all.”

Karaa said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is a significant moment for the entire Arab world and Arabs around the rest of the world. Through this song, I hope we can inspire people of all ages and from all walks of life to follow their dreams.”

When revealing how the track was created Karaa mentioned that the track was received by the singers in May who had to rapidly record their parts separately and came together to film the video in July at the Expo site.

Produced by Canadian Grammy Award winner Greg Wells, the Expo 2020 Dubai anthem is a lush and dramatic number that attempts to capture the multicultural flavour of the event.

Listen to the song at youtu.be/9Jza7jIq9rE.

Source: Expo 2020 Dubai