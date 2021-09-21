This academic year, step out of your comfort zone

Figuring out your future? Middlesex University Dubai is here to support your dreams and help you have fun at the same time

University life is beginning for thousands of UAE students this September 2021. At Middlesex University Dubai, we're all set to open to our doors to new and returning students, with a whole host of activities and UK programmes to help you achieve your career aspirations!

Broaden your horizons by joining a club

University is your time to explore new interests, say yes to as many opportunities as possible, and gain new skills both during your programme and outside the classroom. We pride ourselves on providing a student experience like no other. Led by Team Middlesex, you can join nearly 40 sports and cultural clubs and enjoy a thriving activities calendar, from guest speakers to cultural workshops.

At our legendary Week of Welcome, students can explore which societies they want to join, discover new hobbies, and meet new friends. This year’s Week of Welcome is a hybrid experience combining on-campus and online activities, so all students kick off the new year in style and feel immersed in university life.

There’s an extracurricular activity at Middlesex to meet everyone’s interests – and if there isn’t yet, students are fully supported to set up their own clubs and societies. Being a club coordinator helps students gain valuable leadership and project management skills.

Get involved in your industry through research

Empowering our students to engage in research is also a vital part of our approach to teaching and learning. Platforms such as student research symposiums, industry competitions, and joint student-faculty research publications allow our students to showcase their talents and define their academic and professional interests. They also develop analytical and problem-solving skills and gain new perspectives from peers and subject matter experts.

Your faculty are your cheerleaders

Supported by their faculty, students across many of our programmes have taken part in exciting competitions and initiatives to complement their classroom education and work towards their dream careers. Three Journalism students took part in the first CNN Academy last year, where they learnt from the global network’s top anchors and journalists. One student, Elena Stoica, even had her report broadcast live on CNN.

Several BA Fashion Design students took the top three spots in Fashion Revolution UAE’s Sustainable Fashion Design Competition. Our student researchers also won a multitude of awards at the 8th Undergraduate Research Competition organised by Abu Dhabi University, with 23 submissions shortlisted for the final round.

As a university, we are proud to watch our students develop from the day they arrive on campus to the moment they graduate.

Haven’t confirmed your university place for September? Create your future with one of our 70-plus UK-accredited programmes. We are offering two intakes this academic year. Join our global community in September and January at www.mdx.ac.ae

Dr Cedwyn Fernandes

Pro-Vice Chancellor, Middlesex University and Director, Middlesex University Dubai

“The 2021-2022 academic year is a landmark year for Middlesex University Dubai. We are starting our 16th year providing a world-class UK education in Dubai by welcoming our largest new intake ever. We now have over 4,000 students from across the world studying with us. We have also opened our second campus in Dubai International Academic City this September — yet another sign that our global community continues to grow and thrive. As we welcome more students back to campus for face-to-face classes, with their health and safety being our number one priority, we are proud to be the only UK university in Dubai to have a presence in both of the emirate’s international higher education hubs. We are committed to continuing to support and guide our amazing community to achieve their future success.”

Testimonial

Raveena Nigam

BSc Honours International Tourism Management

“With 16 social clubs introduced by the students themselves, everyone can be involved in the clubs they are interested in the most or can create a new club. In my second year, I was made the Inclusivity Champion where I took part in the initiative to support students who required help or guidance inside and outside the classroom. In my final year, I got the chance to be the Tourism Club Coordinator where we had to organise events and activities that would make students explore the world, its countries and culture.”