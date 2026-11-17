Madrid and Barcelona may dominate most Spanish travel itineraries, but limiting a visit to these two cities means overlooking much of what makes the country so distinctive. Spain's appeal extends well beyond its major urban centres, with each region offering its own combination of history, culture, landscapes and local traditions.

Along the Mediterranean, Mallorca and Marbella have established themselves as sought-after destinations, combining beautiful coastlines with luxury hospitality and historic surroundings. In Andalusia, Granada is home to some of the country's most remarkable architectural treasures, while San Sebastián, on the northern coast, has earned an international reputation for its culinary excellence. Further afield, Tenerife presents an entirely different landscape, shaped by volcanic terrain and the Atlantic Ocean.

For travellers looking to see more of Spain, these five destinations offer plenty to explore, from historic landmarks and picturesque towns to beautiful beaches and some of the country's finest dining experiences.

Valencia

Valencia brings together the best of city life and Mediterranean charm. Situated on Spain's eastern coast, the city is known for its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, modern attractions and celebrated culinary traditions.

The historic centre is an excellent place to begin. Visitors can explore Valencia Cathedral, climb the Miguelete tower for panoramic views or visit the UNESCO-listed Silk Exchange. The Central Market is another highlight, offering a glimpse into local life through its colourful stalls and fresh produce.

For something more contemporary, the City of Arts and Sciences is one of Valencia's most recognisable landmarks. Its futuristic architecture houses attractions including the Oceanogràfic aquarium and an interactive science museum.

Beyond the city centre, Malvarrosa Beach offers a relaxing seaside escape, while the nearby Albufera Natural Park is known for its wetlands and beautiful sunsets. No visit would be complete without trying authentic Valencian paella, a dish that originated in the region.

Granada

Few places capture Spain's fascinating history quite like Granada. Set against the backdrop of the Sierra Nevada mountains in southern Spain, the city is celebrated for its extraordinary architecture, atmospheric neighbourhoods and centuries of cultural influences.

Its most famous attraction, the Alhambra, is among Europe's great architectural treasures. This magnificent palace and fortress complex features intricate Islamic designs, peaceful courtyards, ornamental fountains and beautifully landscaped gardens. Walking through its historic halls offers a glimpse into the artistic and architectural achievements of medieval Al-Andalus.

Beyond the Alhambra, Granada's Albaicín neighbourhood is equally captivating. Its narrow cobbled lanes, whitewashed houses and traditional tea rooms preserve much of the city's historic character. The Mirador de San Nicolás viewpoint offers spectacular views of the Alhambra, particularly at sunset.

Granada is also an excellent destination for travellers interested in Spain's Islamic heritage, making it a meaningful cultural addition to a wider Andalusian journey.

Marbella

For those who enjoy beautiful beaches, upscale hospitality and a lively social atmosphere, Marbella offers a particularly attractive Mediterranean escape.

Located along the Costa del Sol in southern Spain, Marbella is known for its luxury resorts, exclusive beach clubs, golf courses and sophisticated dining scene. Its famous Golden Mile is home to some of the area's most prestigious hotels and residences, while nearby Puerto Banús attracts visitors with its impressive marina, designer boutiques and waterfront restaurants.

Yet Marbella's appeal extends beyond luxury. Its historic Old Town is a delightful contrast to the glamorous coastline, with whitewashed buildings, flower-filled balconies and narrow streets leading to inviting squares. Plaza de los Naranjos, surrounded by orange trees and traditional architecture, is a particularly charming place to spend an afternoon. With its blend of seaside leisure, shopping and traditional Andalusian character, Marbella makes an excellent choice for an indulgent holiday without sacrificing authentic local experiences.

San Sebastián

Tucked along Spain's northern coast, close to the French border, San Sebastián offers a different kind of Spanish holiday. Known for its beautiful beaches, elegant architecture and exceptional food culture, the city has an understated sophistication that sets it apart.

La Concha Beach, with its sweeping crescent-shaped bay and picturesque promenade, is one of the city's defining attractions. Visitors can spend the morning walking along the waterfront, explore the Old Town in the afternoon and enjoy some of Spain's finest cuisine in the evening.

San Sebastián is particularly famous for its pintxos, the Basque Country's small, flavourful dishes that showcase the region's rich culinary traditions. The city is also internationally recognised for its Michelin-starred restaurants, making it a major destination for food enthusiasts.

For panoramic views of the coastline, Monte Igueldo is a worthwhile stop, while nearby coastal towns offer opportunities for scenic day trips.

Salamanca

Salamanca is one of Spain's most beautiful historic cities, celebrated for its magnificent architecture and centuries-old academic heritage. Located in the Castile and León region, its UNESCO-listed old town is filled with impressive monuments, lively squares and charming streets.

At the heart of the city is Plaza Mayor, an elegant square surrounded by historic buildings and bustling cafés. Nearby, visitors can explore Salamanca's two cathedrals, which showcase different architectural styles and offer spectacular views from their towers.

The University of Salamanca, founded in 1218, is among the oldest universities in Europe and remains one of the city's most important landmarks. Its intricately carved façade is particularly famous for a tiny hidden frog that visitors enjoy trying to spot.

Other attractions include the Casa de las Conchas, known for its shell-covered exterior, and Casa Lis, which houses an impressive collection of Art Nouveau and Art Deco works.

As evening approaches, Salamanca's sandstone buildings take on a warm golden glow, giving the city its reputation as the Golden City. With its rich history, beautiful architecture and lively atmosphere, Salamanca offers a memorable cultural escape for travellers interested in discovering Spain's heritage.