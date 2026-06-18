There are no shortcuts to excellence, Durham School’s advice to students

In a city renowned for innovation and ambition, parents are increasingly seeking something more enduring from their children’s education: a school that combines academic excellence, strong values and a genuine sense of community. The world’s most prestigious schools have never been defined solely by examination results. Their reputation is built on something deeper — a clear sense of purpose, uncompromising standards and the ability to develop young people of both achievement and character.

At Durham School Dubai, we are proud to be part of a tradition stretching for more than 600 years through our connection to Durham School in the UK. That heritage informs everything we do — and reminds us that standards matter in the classroom, in conduct and in character.

Our teaching is the cornerstone of our school. Our educators are subject specialists who bring deep expertise and consistently high expectations to every lesson, challenging students to think critically and reach beyond what they believe possible. Deliberately small class sizes mean every pupil is known, stretched and never lost in the crowd. Lessons are purposefully structured, academically demanding and conducted in an environment free from personal devices — because we believe that deep thinking, genuine discussion and meaningful teacher-pupil interaction cannot compete with a screen. While educational fashions come and go, the principles underpinning genuine achievement remain consistent: expert teaching, intellectual rigour and a refusal to accept anything less than a student’s best. There are no gimmicks and no shortcuts to excellence.

Equally important are the values that shape our culture. Our MARK values of Moral Integrity, Ambition, Responsibility and Kindness shape how our pupils engage with their teachers, support one another, and represent the school beyond its gates. Our pupils are courteous, focused and purposeful — not by accident, but because high standards of behaviour are modelled and consistently upheld by every member of staff. Discipline here is the quiet, confident expression of a community that takes itself seriously.

Prestige is not created through marketing. It is earned through exceptional teaching, pupils who conduct themselves with pride, and an unwavering belief that excellence and character are inseparable. That is the standard

Durham School Dubai holds itself to, every single day.

— Oliver Bromley Hall is Principal-designated of Durham School.