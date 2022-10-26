The wonder world

For 26 years, Global Village has been attracting visitors from across the globe who are fascinated by the sheer showcase of multi-culturalism and unique experiences

Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 11:04 AM

As temperatures decline and Dubai enters its busiest season of the year, a host of activities await for residents. Here in the UAE, certain events signify the turning of the calendar year and one such attraction that has grown in leaps and bounds and now serves as a staple diet among visitors is Global Village. Since inception, the mega theme park, which is highly popular among international guests has welcomed more than 90 million tourists. The opening of this family friendly destination each autumn brings a new sense of excitement, along with an array of new shows, attractions and amenities and this year too, the mega park is all set to welcome visitors from October 25 for six months of fun and family entertainment. So, whether you’re coming for the fun fair rides, the food, the lively cultural entertainment, or the authentic shopping, Global Village has something for everyone.

Key attractions

This has to be one of the most exciting news! To celebrate its 27th season, a new helium balloon ride will see visitors take off 200 feet above the ground, offering 360-degree bird’s eye views of the park and the Dubai skyline. The 65-feet wide balloon can accommodate over 20 people at a time and is set to become a new landmark in the city’s skyline. The oldest theme park in Dubai works tremendously each year by developing new thrilling attractions for its guests. And we surely can’t wait for this one.

The organisers are set to inaugurate 27 pavilions, representing more than 80 cultures. However, since there are plenty more countries, visitors will be treated to a new concept ‘Road of Asia’, a pedestrian street with 43 kiosks, offering food and products from countries not represented in the pavilions. The 13 countries to be featured here are Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Over 50 new dining concepts and more than 200 restaurants, cafés and street food options are among the culinary line-up in store for the new season. The new dining concept will see host of delicacies from around the world as they take in the sights and sounds of the Dragon Lake. Four double-storey restaurants will overlook the lake. The Asian-inspired floating market will serve everything from steaming bowls of Indonesian ramen and Vietnamese pho, to Malaysian spicy grills and Korean dumplings. The Indian Chaat Bazaar will serve popular street food staples from across India in a wedding setting, and the railway market has been fully revamped, with enormous sweets and pastry decor.

Endless cultural experiences

The theme park has also unveiled a jam-packed line-up for its upcoming season that includes more than 400 international performers. This includes more than 200 performances each night.

Filipino troupe ‘Urban Crew’, who competed in the most recent season of America's Got Talent, will make a grand appearance in Global Village to showcase their acrobatic skills.

Another international group back by popular demand is Colombian ‘AAIJAA’, a group of young percussionists. Global Village favourites are also making their return and it includes The Wonderers — Ozka, Waleef and Zoya, who bring a new production to the Kids Theatre called ‘The Mystery of the Golden Rock’.

The Octonauts are back, along with the Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone, which garnerned major fans last season. Ben and Holly, and PJ Masks, will host their own shows, and there will be a sequel to Aqua Action, a water-based stunt show that will bring new fire effects, LED car scenes, high-powered street bikes and a big monster truck.

What’s more? Two electric abras will also deployed at Global Village, offering riders a chance to savour the picturesque views and landmarks of the city. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will be operating the service, which had been extremely popular among the festival park's visitors over the last few years.

A third entrance called ‘Happiness Gate’ has also been introduced to help stem traffic flow and ensure shorter walking distances from the car parks. It will also have valet parking.