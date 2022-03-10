The tropical paradise is ideally placed to become the Dubai of the Caribbean

E P Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs,International Trade and Immigration

Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 10:44 AM Last updated: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 10:46 AM

The twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda is rebounding faster from Covid-19 than most of its Caribbean neighbours, with the IMF expecting it to achieve a 7-per cent gross domestic product growth rate in 2022. Driving that growth is a world-class luxury tourism sector, which has warmly welcomed travellers throughout the pandemic. “While others closed their borders, we did not. Instead, we made sure that Antigua and Barbuda is a safe environment for visitors,” explains E P Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Immigration.

Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism and Investment

The government achieved this by introducing strict safety protocols; inspecting, training and certifying all tourism facilities; investing in medical infrastructure; and rapidly vaccinating the majority of its 100,000 citizens. “As well as responding to the challenges we faced, we have also embraced opportunities to diversify our economy,” says Greene.

For Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism and Investment, participation at Expo 2020 Dubai has been a lucrative opportunity. “Our pavilion has generated tremendous interest and given us the chance to showcase that Antigua and Barbuda is a stunningly beautiful country, surrounded by turquoise seas, with 365 of the most appealing pink and white sandy beaches.

“It has so much to offer: our friendly population, our vibrant and unique culture and cuisine, in addition to boasting historical gems and the lowest crime rate in the Caribbean. We have a fantastic sports tourism sector offering and hosting international events such ascricket, yachting, kite surfing, athletics and golf,” he enthuses.

Stronger links with the UAE

Alongside its Expo presence, last year Antigua and Barbuda appointed a resident ambassador and established a Citizenship by Investment Unit office in the UAE, a country it aims to emulate. “We can become the Dubai of the Caribbean by positioning ourselves as a logistics, tourism and investment gateway for our region,” says Greene. To help realise its vision, the nation has invested heavily in transport and logistics infrastructure. It boasts the Caribbean’s leading airport, which offers daily flights to most of the world’s key travel hubs, and is now engaged in discussions with Emirates about a direct flight to the UAE. “Based on our strategic location in the Caribbean, having our country as the first stop from the Middle East makes sense, with feeder flights then moving passengers to other islands,” Greene notes.

The government is also constructing a second international airport on Barbuda, has developed a new $95-million cargo port and is modernising its cruise port that can accommodate the largest cruise ships.

Investment in green-energy infrastructure is another priority for a state committed to sustainability. For instance, Barbuda will soon be powered exclusively by the sun, thanks to a solar-and-battery hybrid-plant project called Green Barbuda that is funded by the UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund. When it comes to foreign investments in tourism, the hotel sector is currently very active, according to Fernandez. “There is interest in medical tourism, including medical cannabis and stem-cell industries, as well,” he states.

The first Caribbean nation to implement a regulatory framework for digital assets is also becoming a hub for innovative technology investors. To further boost its digital economy, the government is in the process of investing around $40 million in an already extensive high-speed cable system. That connectivity, plus the addition of a two-year Nomad Digital Residence Visa to the islands’ citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programme, is attracting remote-working professionals. As Greene points out, “The visa allows people to live and work here and be a part of our nation. We want the world to enjoy Antigua and Barbuda, be it through cruises, overnight stays, our digital nomad programme or our CBI initiative.”