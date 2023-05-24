The Transformative Power Of The AUS Experience

The university offers a well-rounded education that prepares students for success in any field

Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 10:23 AM Last updated: Wed 24 May 2023, 10:26 AM

The transformative power of a well-rounded university education at the American University of Sharjah (AUS) is evident from the great accomplishments of its alumni. As government and business leaders in the region and beyond, successful entrepreneurs, industry movers and shakers, and respected academics and researchers in some of the most prestigious universities around the world, our alumni are a testimony to the quality of education AUS offers, allowing them to thrive in an ever-changing world.

A well-rounded education

With advanced curricula that align with industry needs and growing trends; state-of-the-art facilities that provide an interactive learning environment; enrichment experiences through internships, study abroad opportunities and participation in competitions and conferences around the world; and world-class faculty pursuing cutting-edge research, it is no wonder that AUS has been ranked among the top 10 Arab universities by QS Arab Region University Rankings every year for the past eight consecutive years (2023).

Our student’s academic experience is further reinforced by an American liberal arts education that instils the essential transferable skills of critical thinking, problem-solving, resilience and communication, making them well-positioned for success in any field, and as a result, positioning AUS among the top five on employer reputation, according to QS Arab Region University Rankings (2023).

Rich and diverse student life

The transformative power of education at AUS has earned it a reputation for excellence that attracts students from around the world. With more than 90 nationalities from around the globe in the student body, the AUS campus is a beautiful blend of different cultures, ethnicities and religions. Its rich and diverse environment focuses on the cultural, social, emotional, physical and intellectual development of students, producing true international thinkers and global citizens who can thrive in a multicultural world. As a result, AUS has been ranked among the top five universities with the highest percentage of international students, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings (2022).

Supporting talented students

AUS’ mission is to build future generations because tomorrow matters, which is why it provides support to talented students to ensure that financial circumstances do not prevent them from receiving a quality university education. This is why it offers an extensive programme of merit- and need-based grants and scholarships that are open to individuals regardless of their race, colour, gender, religion or national origin. Every year, two out of three AUS students receive some form of grant or scholarship.

To find out more about AUS, including how to apply for the coming semester, please visit www.aus.edu.

Quote:

Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor, American University of Sharjah

Our focus in AUS is graduating lifelong learners who are constantly seeking knowledge to achieve personal and career fulfilment while also making a difference in their communities. Our well-rounded approach to education instils in our students a drive to grow, learn and never shy away from exploring new pathways to become a better version of who they are and turn into innovators and creative creators. At AUS, we continue to pioneer the future of learning and graduating professionals who are positioned to succeed in any field they choose and make a difference in the world.”

STUDENT TESTIMONIAL

During my time at AUS, I learned that progress is not a fixed endpoint or final result but an ongoing and never-ending process. There will always be a constant struggle against obstacles rather than a fixed goal or ideal that can be achieved. In other words, progress is not a destination but a journey of personal growth and development.”