The Real Expert In Real Estate

Sukesh Govindan, CEO, 10X Properties.

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:57 PM

The UAE is often seen as a dream destination for those who wish to celebrate life. It country where people from over 200 nations live together in harmony. The UAE has set an example of progress in safety, convenience, and development, even surpassing some of the leading countries in these areas. It is a land ideal for work and business, where everyone dreams of owning a home in one of its iconic skyscrapers. This is why the real estate market here is continually growing. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market in the UAE has rebounded rapidly, exhibiting impressive growth. People from all walks of life, from the very wealthy to the average person, are competing to own a home here. Many companies and individuals in the UAE provide reliable advice and guidance in the real estate sector. Among Malayalis, one name that has recently gained attention in this field is Sukesh Govindan, the CEO of 10X Properties. He has become a recognised figure in the consumer market through various business endeavors in the UAE.

Sukesh's journey in real estate is rooted in his long-standing experience of living in the UAE. His father, who worked in the UAE for 28 years, played a significant role in introducing him to the pulse of the country. Sukesh, who has lived in the UAE since 1981, started his schooling in Abu Dhabi and later pursued higher education in India, earning a degree in Computer Science. His career began in Bangalore with a job at IBM. a global technology company. However, in 2009, he transitioned to the business sector in the UAE. His extensive experience gave him a clear understanding of the country's laws and business environment. He is also fluent in Arabic, which facilitates smooth communication.

In the early days of his business career, Sukesh worked with many prominent figures in the UAE. Starting in the software sector, he has always used SAP, the world's largest ERP software, which is used by leading companies around the globe. His involvement in the software industry helped him establish connections with individuals in various fields. It was during this time that he considered entering a new business sector, with real estate and travel and tourism being the leading options. After careful consideration, he chose Real estate as the accessible field. In the beginning, Sukesh entered the e-business world through the company 10X Software Foundation. This later evolved into 10X Properties and 10X Sports and Entertainment-Video Production, under the White Elephant Group. focusing on thr main sectors. The name "10X" reflects the company's vision of helping consumers grow tenfold. Sukesh proudly states that in recent years, the company has often been able to deliver on its promise of substantial growth for its clients.

The first real estate deal was made in 2013. At that time, the company was just starting out. Despite this, they have Realising the opportunity for growth after COVID-19, Sukesh established 10X Properties, viewing it as the perfect time to start a business. Today, the company can offer consumers any project from any emirate or developer. One of the biggest challenges in real estate is that people often don't know where to buy. Sometimes, properties within their budget may not be available. 10X aims to assist consumers in finding the right property and guiding them through the process

When asked why he chose real estate, Sukesh clearly states that everyone living here needs a place to live. Businesses need offices. However, there is often a lack of trustworthy people who can provide accurate advice and guide them right direction. There were few reliable people in this field. Even though there are many people in the industry, when Sukesh was looking for a home, he found it difficult to find someone who could provide clear guidance. This realisation led him to enter the real estate sector. Having studied and grown up in the UAE, he could accurately convey information, making it easy for consumers to understand. In the early days of his business. It was very challenging to convince people to buy a home.