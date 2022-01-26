The Power of Courage

Faizal E Kottikollon, Founder and Chairman, KEF Holdings and Meitra Hospital

India 2.0 is ready for the world. Are you ready for it?

When you show courage in the face of adversity, you change not only your life, but also of those around you.

India has done exactly that and more. The pandemic will hopefully turn into an endemic soon, but the youth in India did not just sit tight and wait for it to happen. It is already working to solve the problems that emerged on the surface in the past two years. Last year saw the exponential rise in the entrepreneurial spirit in India. Rapid digital transformation and adoption of technology during the lockdown led to unprecedented growth. India has gone from being one of the emerging markets, to one of the fastest growing markets for emerging tech companies.

Year 2021 has given rise to nearly a decade worth of unicorns in one year alone. This is the power of resilience, courage and passion. It fills my heart with great pride when I see the youth of my country embroiled in solving the problem that impacts the lives of millions around them.

I feel the same is needed from conglomerates like ours, and that is why we are working hard to solve the healthcare problems and not focus on our brand alone. Sustainable healthcare practices and a deeper analysis of the human wellness is what we need to avoid another pandemic-like situation.

But this can only become a reality when we succeed in reducing the demand for healthcare providers, severity of diseases and creating disease prevention strategies. The inadequacies that we experience while meeting the demands of patientcare can be tactfully managed with appropriate and technology-enabled diagnostic tools, awareness and prevention of further progress of the diseases. Meitra Hospital, since its inception, has strived towards transforming lives with its impeccable patientcare model that, at any given time, prioritises the health and well-being of every patient and works towards curing them.

Once all healthcare brands will show the courage to move from curing to prevention of disease, the world will truly be a healthy place for generations to come.

I follow the life and teaching of the late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam very closely and I’d like to end with one of his quote — “Courage to give, courage to think different, courage to invent, the courage to discover the impossible, courage to travel into an unexplored path, courage to share knowledge, the courage to remove pain, courage to reach the unreached, courage to combat problems, and succeed are the qualities of youth.”

So, on this day, let’s pledge to support the youth of India and take our nation to greater heights. Happy Republic Day!