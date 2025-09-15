The Platinum Card® from American Express: More than just a card, it’s a lifestyle

It begins, as remarkable experiences often do, seamlessly woven in to the fabric of everyday life. Perhaps it was the quiet elegance of stepping into a serene airport lounge, savoring a rare moment of peace before your journey began. Or the delight of an unexpected table at a coveted restaurant, just when you thought the evening couldn’t get more perfect. Maybe it was a family holiday made even more special by a thoughtful room upgrade, a gesture that turned a joyful trip into a lasting memory.

These aren’t just moments; they are meaningful connections, deeply felt experiences that deﬁne a lifestyle. In the Middle East, the Platinum Card® from American Express has been the key to unlocking these unparalleled moments for 30 years.

A card that knows you live life in full

Crafted in distinctive metal, it’s more than a card. It’s a gateway to a world of elevated moments, designed to seamlessly integrate with and enhance your everyday lifestyle. Available in both US dollars and local currency, it helps support your needs, wherever you are.

Whether you’re savoring exquisite cuisine, experiencing world-class performances through our exclusive partnership with Dubai Opera, immersing yourself in curated cultural moments, or simply planning your next getaway, it’s designed to add value, not just through grand experiences, but in the everyday moments that matter.

The Platinum Privileges —Thoughtfully designed for you

A Warm Welcome: Begin your journey with a welcome Statement Credit of up to $250 once approved.

Travel with intention: Get rewarded when you fly to your dream destinations —receive an Annual Travel Credit of around $300 (Dh1,100) when you book flights worth over $3,000 through Platinum Travel Service.

Lounge like no other: Access more than 1,550 lounges worldwide, including 30 Centurion Lounges, complimentary for you and your Supplementary Card Members.

Curated dining experiences: Savor unforgettable moments at your next culinary discovery with up to $200 in Annual Dining Credit across 300+ ﬁne dining restaurants in the UAE, Qatar,Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

Style meets reward: Celebrate the joy of expressing yourself through fashion with a $200 Annual Credit at luxury retailers Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter.

Elevate your trip, elevate your life: Experiences beyond rewards

Travel with ease, enjoy an enhanced airport experience

As a Platinum Card Member, unlock exclusive fares and added beneﬁts with leading airlines like Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways through the International Airline Program. Once your plans are set, make the most of every moment at the airport.With complimentary access to over 1,550 airport lounges worldwide, you can seize these moments to recharge, relax, be productive, or simply enjoy a serene escape before take oﬀ. Experience true peace of mind with The Platinum Card. Its comprehensive world wide travel insurance covers you, your family, and Supplementary Card Members, allowing you to focus on what truly matters during your travels.

Set sail in style with the Cruise Privileges Programme

Embark on an adventure of a lifetime with the Cruise Privileges Programme, oﬀering onboard credits and bespoke experiences.

Transform every stay into truly special experiences

As a Platinum Card Member, you gain access to exceptional beneﬁts at over2,600 hand-picked hotels around the world with FineHotels+ Resorts and The Hotel Collection.

Through Fine Hotels +Resorts, enjoy guaranteed 4PM late check-out, complimentary room upgrades when available, daily breakfast and on-property credits at over1,600 locations to enhance your stay.

Enhanced hotel status, everywhere you go

As a Platinum Card Member, enjoy automatic enrollment in programs like Hilton Honors Gold Status, Marriott Bonvoy™ Gold Elite, MeliáRewards Gold, Radisson Rewards™ Premium, and GHA DISCOVERY Platinum Status.

Bespoke experiences, curated by Platinum Concierge Services

From securing coveted reservations at the ﬁnest restaurants to orchestrating the perfect proposal abroad, assistance is always just a tap away on the AmexMENA App, or reachable by phone and email 24/7 worldwide. Your next unforgettable moment is within reach.

A world of taste and culture

Discover a new favourite table with up to $200 in annual Dining Credit across more than300 curated restaurants throughout the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait. From intimate local gems to sought-after dining destinations, each meal becomes a celebration of flavour.

When it comes to entertainment, the Platinum experience shines just as brightly. Platinum Entertainment oﬀers access to curated events, pre sale tickets and VIP moments throughout the year. At Dubai Opera, Platinum Card Members enjoy priority ticketing, fast-track F&B lanes, and even Meet & Greet opportunities, transforming evenings out into unforgettable experiences.

Loyalty that lasts

With Membership Rewards®, Platinum Card Members earn points on every eligible purchase, and the best part? They never expire. Redeem them for travel, shopping, dining, or transfer them to 14 leading airline and hotel partners. From everyday essentials to once-in-a-lifetime rewards, you’ll ﬁnd value that ﬁts your life and your dreams.

Not just a card. A way of life.

The Platinum Card® from American Express is your key to a more rewarding lifestyle —where every experience feels elevated.

And the best part?It’s designed for you: your tastes, your pace, your priorities. So, whether you’re chasing new horizons or simply savoring the everyday, your Platinum Card ensures that wherever you go, you arrive ready.