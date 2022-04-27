The Place for Freethinkers

Enroll yourself in the leading Australian university in Dubai to get access to world-class education

Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

Murdoch University, one of the ‘Top 100 Young Universities in the World’ (Times Higher Education 2021), started its international branch campus in Dubai 15 years ago and has helped thousands of undergraduate and postgraduate students graduate ready to challenge the status quo, innovate and succeed in the real world.

Our state-of-the-art campus in the heart of the city in Dubai Knowledge Park has been purpose-built to provide an immersive, supportive and positive student experience to all our Foundation, Undergraduate and Postgraduate scholars. As a university, we take pride in shaping our students to be freethinkers. As a Murdoch University student, you will benefit from:

- Flexible learning options that are tailored to allow you to design your course of study in accordance with your own personal requirements.

- Double major options that allow you to combine two different disciplines into one well-rounded education without extending your time at university. Think two specialisations, two different skillsets, two career options with no extra fees or duration.

- Our international faculty is a strong mix of academic and industry experts that are invested in helping you succeed and make the most of your university experience.

- High employability for all students — a dedicated Employability Support Officer, an exclusive online career portal, mandatory employability-focused units and real-world clients and projects – we focus on your employability and career track from day one.

- The same course content, credits and conferred degrees as Murdoch University Perth thereby guaranteeing a high-quality Australian education.

A highly affordable international education with academic scholarships available across all our programmes because a globally recognised degree doesn’t need to cost the world. Murdoch is a place where you can be yourself and be appreciated for who you truly are. It’s the kind of place where the lecturers know you by name, and down-to-earth students wave to you across the halls of Dubai Knowledge Park.

Whether you want to change the whole world, some of the world, or just your world, our extensive range of courses and hands-on learning facilities will equip you with the skills you need. But the most important thing you’ll learn here? To think freely, and to think for yourself.

Studying at Murdoch will provide every student with an outstanding education, so our graduates can become innovators ready for their future careers. Explore our world of limitless opportunities. Explore your future at Murdoch University this September.

Applications now open for Foundation, Bachelor of Business, Bachelor of Information Technology, Bachelor of Communication, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, MBA, Master of Education and Master of Science in Information Technology. The early acceptance deadline for the September intake is Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Testimonial

Donna Poorna

Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

“With the help of the faculty and student community, I feel more comfortable and confident in my interactions and have gotten out of my shell; I got the opportunity to meet so many new people. Murdoch is in the centre of Dubai, it's a hub for people from different cultures and countries. I was so blessed to be a part of this community and meet so many incredible people."

Contact us on dubai.marketing@murdoch.edu.au or +971 4 574 9800 for more details about our admissions requirement, fees and eligibility for scholarships and bursaries.