The only university of its kind

The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) is one of the first higher education institutions in the Middle East offering internationally recognised degree-level courses in hospitality leadership.

Located opposite the striking Burj Al Arab, EAHM is set in a vibrant neighbourhood packed with unique prospects and opportunities. Students at EAHM can embark on a rewarding educational experience where they can grow, learn, and thrive in an environment surrounded by incredible infrastructure, the latest facilities and strong partnerships.

EAHM’s programmes include a three-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA Hons) degree

in International Hospitality Management, an Associate of Business Administration (ABA) degree in Hospitality Operations, and a one-year full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Hospitality Management. In partnership with a global network

of business leaders, EAHM’s programmes are designed to deliver the best-in-class learning experience, as they are designed to cater to the latest industry trends and needs.

The EAHM difference

Real-life experience: The BBA programme includes a six-month internship with a premier hospitality brand. It gives students the chance to hone and develop leadership, collaboration and problem-solving skills in real-life situations. It also provides them with an opportunity to create networks within the industry.

Personalised learning: Unlike large universities, we specialise in smaller class sizes, which allows for more one-on-one attention from your instructor. Students will also be assigned a personal tutor, who will meet with them regularly to discuss their academic and personal progress and career development.

A partnership to kick-start your career: We’re an integral part of the international hospitality group Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts, giving pupils the chance to explore the inner workings of its world-class properties. Jumeirah has been regarded as the most luxurious and innovative group in the world for over two decades. As a part of the Jumeirah Group, EAHM students can gain first-hand experience working in a range of five-star hotels in the UAE and beyond. They can also see for themselves how a world-famous brand operates its human resources, food and beverage, marketing and more.

Today, EAHM is recognised to be the best hospitality school in the region and one of the top 10 hospitality schools worldwide, setting it apart from the competition. As a result, EAHM graduates boast a 97 per cent employment rate, with successful applications in over 100 companies across 40-plus countries. And with study programmes recognised across the globe, strong partnerships with the industry and proximity to some of the best hotels in the world, it’s truly the best place in the world to launch your career.

Jeroen Greven, Managing Director,The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management

Welcome to the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, a global top-10 ranked hospitality business school, proudly part of Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts. We provide you with a strong foundation in International Hospitality Management to start and accelerate your career in an exciting and wide-ranging industry. Bachelor students are immersed in three years of study, spanning all aspects of hospitality business management, including practical skills and an internship, leading to an honours degree. MBA students can study full-time over 12 months or longer on a flexibly, part-time basis. Our industry-leading 97 per cent employment rate among recent graduates reflects the quality of our education. The versatility of the programs allows alumni to build a range of careers in top-end hotels and restaurants, in the service sector like banking and consultancy, as well as founding startups and entrepreneurial ventures. Our learning environment is personalised, our industry-experienced faculty are highly qualified, and our facilities are first class. We welcome all students at the academy for physical classes while ensuring a safe learning environment. Let us be part of your journey into a rewarding and exciting career in the international hospitality industry!

George McGettigan, General Manager of CUT by Wolfgang Puck at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management was a fantastic experience and a great start to any hospitality professional’s career due to extremely knowledgeable and personable tutors as well as a diverse culture of students.

At this university, each student has an opportunity to visit a tutor/mentor at any moment with a unique open-door policy at all times. This is greatly helpful if you don’t understand a topic and want clarification or just want to share your ideas and pick the brains of the professionals that have served our industry so well.

If you are looking for a university that teaches life lessons from the moment you walk in the door, gives you exposure to various hotel brands, an opportunity to integrate with cultures from all over the world and is run as a true hospitality institution…

The Emirates Academy is for you!