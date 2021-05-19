The new capital of hospitality

EAHM's students thrive with a top-ranked education aimed at developing employability skills

Located opposite the iconic Burj Al Arab, the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) is set in a vibrant neighbourhood packed with unique prospects and opportunities. Students have the opportunity to grow, learn and thrive in the first and only university in the Middle East to specialise in hospitality, and embark on a rewarding, lifelong career.

Its programmes include a three-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in International Hospitality Management with Honours and a one-year plus dissertation Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Hospitality Management. The hospitality industry is a dynamic field, which is why EAHM constantly updates its courses to cater to changing trends. Armed with a global network of business leaders, the MBA programme is designed by over 60 seasoned experts to deliver the best-in-class learning experience. Students can engage in various electives such as digital marketing, event operations and risk management, innovation leadership, law and ethics in the business world, special interest tourism, as well as cross-cultural selling and marketing programmes.

The master's degree equips students with a competitive advantage in leadership, teamwork and strategic thinking, complemented by highly employable skills that are useful across a range of senior positions, allowing you to lead the industry today and shape the future of tomorrow. With hands-on experience in the world's renowned brands, EAHM graduates have recorded a 97 per cent employment rate, with successful applications in over 100 companies across 40-plus countries.

EAHM is formally accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education, the Institute of Hospitality in the UK and the International Centre of Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality Education (THE-ICE) in Australasia.

EAHM has a seasoned team of faculty members that are internationally recognised by organisations such as the World Tourism Organisation and the United Nations as experts in the field. Additionally, they possess extensive industry experience and impart expert knowledge armed with PhD qualifications. EAHM delivers a boutique-sized educational experience; small classrooms that give students an intimate space with diversity to acquire knowledge and harness their expertise.

What truly sets EAHM apart is its partnership with the Jumeirah Group, which gives students first-hand management experience at the iconic Burj Al Arab and Madinat Jumeirah. This gives them an intimate insight into the operations of world-famous brands, in fields such as human resources, food and beverage, marketing and more.

As such, EAHM is recognised as the best hospitality school in the region and one of the top 10 hospitality schools worldwide, according to Educations.com. There is no better place to gain a world-class hospitality education!

Jeroen Greven, Managing Director, The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management

Welcome to the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, a global top-10 ranked hospitality business school, proudly part of Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts. We provide you with a strong foundation in International Hospitality Management to start or accelerate your career in an exciting and wide-ranging industry. Bachelor degree students are immersed in three years of study, spanning all aspects of hospitality business management, including practical skills and an internship, leading to an honours degree. MBA students can study full-time over 12 months or longer on a flexibly, part-time basis. Our industry-leading 97 per cent employment rate among recent graduates reflects the quality of our education. The versatility of the programmes allows alumni to build a range of careers in top-end hotels and restaurants, in the service sector like banking and consultancy, as well as founding startups and entrepreneurial ventures. Our learning environment is personalised, our industry-experienced faculty are highly qualified, and our facilities are first class. And we welcome all students at the academy for physical classes while ensuring a safe learning environment.

Let us be part of your journey into a rewarding and exciting career in the international hospitality industry!

Parth Khurana, first year BBA student

"I'm very proud to represent the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management.

Being here has made my dreams and those of many others more apparent and has made them seem a lot more achievable. This is in part due to the 'around the clock' support from the teaching staff and a harmonious social environment.

Exposure to such brilliant and well-experienced professors gives a unique outlook to the dynamic industry of hospitality that is unparalleled."