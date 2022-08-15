The Medicinal Hub

Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

Jamia Hamdard is an institute of higher education, Deemed to be University, located in New Delhi, India. It is a government-funded university, established in 1989. Jamia Hamdard was created with the vision of Hakeem Abdul Hameed, a philosopher-philanthropist, and distinguished physician with the aim to make the practice of ‘Unani’ medicine a scientific discipline. His motto in life was ‘austerity, simple living and selfless service’. Throughout his life, he practiced simple living and tempered it with great politeness, courtesy, and compassion in his dealing with all. Jamia Hamdard is among the few universities in India that offers specialised courses in both ‘Unani’ and modern medicine. It was conferred the status of ‘Deemed to be University’ on the recommendations of the UGC under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956 by the Government of India in the year 1989. Since then, it has steered ahead through all challenges and has gained an enviable position in the field of research and education. Hammad Ahmed, Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard, brings with him infinite wisdom and experience of more than 50 years. Currently, under the dynamic leadership of Prof. (Dr.) M. Afshar Alam, Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard is scaling new heights of success and perception. The university is engaged in imparting high quality teaching and research in the disciplines of Pharmacy, Science, Medicine, Nursing, Management, Information Technology, Allied Health Sciences, and Islamic Studies etc.

Prof. (Dr.) Suhel Parvez, Foreign Student Advisor and Chairman, Central Admission Committee, Jamia Hamdard

Spread over a sprawling green campus of about 100 acres, located on a prime piece of land in south Delhi, Jamia Hamdard has ten schools, a medical college, two hospitals — a 550-bed modern medicine hospital and another 150-bed Unani medicine hospital — on its campus. It has a big library, archive centre, separate hostels for girls and boys, gymnasium, a large playground, residential quarters for the staff, and also an off-campus in Kannur, Kerala. Over the last 10 years, Jamia Hamdard has emerged as an outstanding institution of higher learning with distinct and focused academic programmes. Graduate programme in Information Technology and Computer Applications and post-graduate programmes in Information Technology, Computer Applications, Business Management, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy have been started in the last few years. Jamia Hamdard offers postgraduate and doctoral programmes in several disciplines for which advanced facilities are also available. We have launched a new course in Medical Virology to cater to the demands for trained virologists in India during Covid-19 times last year. This year, we will be opening postgraduate programmes in Law, Forensic Science, Nutrition and Dietetics.

ACCREDITATION

In recognition of its excellence and academic achievements Jamia Hamdard has been consecutively accredited with ‘A’ Grade by National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) in three cycles. Currently, the university is preparing for the current cycle for which we will be evaluated in 2022.

RANKING

It is a matter of great pride and privilege that Jamia Hamdard has retained its top spot as a premier college for Pharmacy in India. The School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research is one of the oldest pharmacy institutes in India. It was awarded the number one rank in India in the years 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and also recently in 2022 by the Ministry of Education, Government of India via its National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) programme. The school offers diploma, undergraduate, post graduate and Ph.D. programmes in pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences. The institute is research intensive and has numerous notable alumni in the pharmaceutical industry, both in India and abroad. Jamia Hamdard is one of the top university not only in India but also globally. In Pharmacy and Pharmacology, as per the QS World University Rankings, Jamia Hamdard has been placed between 101-150 in 2022. In India, it was ranked 45th among universities by NIRF in 2022.

The publications of Jamia Hamdard are more than 7,000 as per SCOPUS database and these papers have received more than 16 citations/paper. About 40 per cent of all our papers have been cited at least 10 times by other papers according to the SCOPUS database. Jamia Hamdard enjoys a close relationship with DRDO and the joint research between Jamia Hamdard and INMAS-DRDO has led to development of pharmaceutical products, which are being used by the defence forces.

The university has been a recipient of special grants such as the PURSE (Promotion for University Research in Science and Engineering) Grant, and recently, Jamia Hamdard also received recognition from the AYUSH Ministry, Government of India, under the Centre for Excellence Scheme of the Ministry with a funding of Rs 10 crore. It has recently received a national funding under DST STUTI (Synergistic Training Programme Utilising The Scientific and Technological Infrastructure) scheme.

Jamia Hamdard has been home to more than 9,000 students, many of them from more than 30 countries. Thousands of International students over the years from different countries have graduated and are currently placed globally. We look forward to hosting more international students in the coming years at Jamia Hamdard and continuing the journey of redefining the geography of excellence.

