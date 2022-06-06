The Making Of A Masterpiece

With an exceptional mix of residential, retail, office and hospitality offerings, One Za’abeel redefines mixed-use development in Dubai owing to its avant-garde approach in architecture, engineering and design
Supplements1 hour ago
One Za’abeel is a unique mix-used development compromising of two towers, Tower A — hotel and serviced apartments, Tower B — Simplex and Duplex apartments, with a link bridge connecting both towers. At a level of more than 105 metres, the bridge structure is 225 metres long and 18 metres high, making it longest lifted bridge in the world. Rob Davies, Managing Director, DEPA, said: “DEPA’s scope of work is the fit-out for the complete Tower B and the public areas of Tower A, which forms a major proportion of the high-end fit-out work at the project.”
Talking about the challenges faced, Davies said: “The interior design is, along with the building’s architecture, quite unique. As with any high-rise building logistics are the key to a successful project. The complexity of the structure and its position in the centre of the city only added to the logistical issues. These issues have, and continue to, be overcome through close and continued co-ordination with a strong and more than competent Main Contractor.”
The tangible opportunities in the project revolved around the change of design and DEPA’s involvement within the same to propose and meet the required criteria and specifications. The prestigious name of the project influenced DEPA to tender the project given the synergies with DEPA’s capabilities of complex projects and a world class fitout.
“Completing the engineering works, whilst proposing alternative materials, meeting both budget and performance, was a key issue and one that was fulfilled on time by DEPA’s in house engineering team. These included solutions to upgrade the interior design detailing with engineered systems to the specially installed surfaces were huge milestones for us,” said Davies.
With an exceptional mix of residential, retail, office and hospitality offerings, One Za’abeel redefines mixed-use development in Dubai owing to its avant-garde approach in architecture, engineering and design
Supplements1 hour ago
Issam Galadari Chief Executive Officer Ithra Dubai on what makes One Za’abeel the latest milestone in Dubai’s relentless pursuit of innovative excellence
Supplements1 hour ago
OMRON E3 offers a drug free pain relief solution to musculoskeletal pain
Supplements3 days ago
Packed with probiotics richness, this specially fermented drink has proven to be a must-have in every household
Supplements5 days ago
Embrace nature’s bounty with tastefully pure and healthy products
Supplements5 days ago
The retail giant has continued to lead the way in promoting and providing customer-centric products that adhere to international standards
Supplements5 days ago
Chloe the cow QR code aims to educate the world on dairy’s front foot (hoove) approach to tackling climate change
Supplements5 days ago