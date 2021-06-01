The magic of milk

Al Rawabi celebrates milk every day - from farm to table

For us at Al Rawabi, we believe that there is nothing better than starting your day with a glass of delicious fresh milk. On our farm, everything is about milk.

We currently produce more than 350,000 litres of dairy products per day. That means a lot of happy and healthy cows: over 17,000, to be exact. That is why this day, June 1, is so special for us all. Today we celebrate World Milk Day together.

Our farm is pretty unique. Located in the heart of Dubai's desert in Al?Khawaneej, it is home to our cows, our business, and all our fresh products, homemade with love in the UAE. From our humble beginnings with 500 imported German cows in 1989, we have steadily grown to become the major dairy producer we are today. Every single one of our cows is catered to individually, based on its health and dietary needs, which are tracked 24/7 by our on-site expert veterinarians. Because happy and healthy cows produce the highest quality milk that we have all grown to love.

For more than 30 years, we have followed the same mindset: to promote and improve the nation's health in every way we can. But it all starts with milk. It is locally produced, naturally fresh, and goes from our farm to your table in less than 24 hours.

Al Rawabi Milk is much more than just a source of health and strength. Though known for its richness in calcium and thus being important for bones, it also contains more than nine other vital nutrients including vitamins D, E, and A, protein, carbohydrates, minerals, and fats. All of which help the body function well and keep customers happy and healthy.

Because innovation is at the heart of everything we do, we were the pioneers that introduced functional milk products to the UAE such as Vitamin D Milk and Super Milk. These products have been specifically developed to address national issues such as the increasing rate of Vitamin D deficiency in the UAE. We have some great plans for the future, stay tuned - you will be pleasantly surprised.

To conclude, we propose a toast; To milk! May we drink it daily and live healthily and happily ever after.

Have a happy and healthy World Milk Day!

