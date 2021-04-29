- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
The leaders of top education
With a future-focused, competency-based curriculum, the Creative Science Schools are lighting the way
BEAM's expertise in the education sector makes it one of the most sought-after schools in the UAE.
According to Shadi Hassan - Head of Administration at BEAM, BEAM is an educational provider offering, developing, and maintaining the best possible programmes and services. "We support emerging learning technologies to ensure schools have digital capability and to build a culture of continuous improvement so that all BEAM schools are unique and distinguished. We also create sustainable processes and professional support to maximise every student's learning."
Talking about the special facilities that students get to enjoy at BEAM, Hassan adds: "We prioritise the individual and collective wellbeing of students, instilling knowledge, skills, attitudes, and values, that contribute to and benefit, an inclusive and sustainable future. We equip students with various skills, including cognitive, meta-cognitive, social, and practical skills, such as critical and creative thinking, learning to learn, empathy, self-efficacy, and self-regulation."
On the procedures of enrolment in the school, Shaimaa Fathy, Registration Manager at American School of Creative Science, Sharjah, explains that the virtual enrolment is a rapidly changing concept. "At our schools, we understood this at an early stage. With the current pandemic, the enrollment process has been simplified, for parents' comfort. We support online documents submission, with a professional team stationed in various buildings with virtual and face to face admissions support.''
-
Supplements
Education of the future
Star Mirdif has embedded innovation and technology into its curriculum
READ MORE
-
Supplements
Shaping voices of the community
Students' education is aided by first-rate facilities and a holistic culture
READ MORE
-
Supplements
Success for every student
Focused on creating a learning community that puts children at the heart of everything we do
READ MORE
-
Supplements
American curriculum at your doorstep
The school offers a plethora of social, cultural and educational activities for the overall development of the child
READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Suspension of arrivals...
Earlier, all flights from India to the UAE had been suspended for 10... READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: How much rain UAE received on Wednesday
According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Deaths, critical cases decrease...
The UAE’s mortality rate from the virus is 0.3 per cent — ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man arrested for killing motorist in hit-...
The accused caused the death by accident, but fled the scene, leaving ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another jackpot
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
16 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
11 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli