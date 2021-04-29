The leaders of top education

With a future-focused, competency-based curriculum, the Creative Science Schools are lighting the way

BEAM's expertise in the education sector makes it one of the most sought-after schools in the UAE.

According to Shadi Hassan - Head of Administration at BEAM, BEAM is an educational provider offering, developing, and maintaining the best possible programmes and services. "We support emerging learning technologies to ensure schools have digital capability and to build a culture of continuous improvement so that all BEAM schools are unique and distinguished. We also create sustainable processes and professional support to maximise every student's learning."

Talking about the special facilities that students get to enjoy at BEAM, Hassan adds: "We prioritise the individual and collective wellbeing of students, instilling knowledge, skills, attitudes, and values, that contribute to and benefit, an inclusive and sustainable future. We equip students with various skills, including cognitive, meta-cognitive, social, and practical skills, such as critical and creative thinking, learning to learn, empathy, self-efficacy, and self-regulation."

On the procedures of enrolment in the school, Shaimaa Fathy, Registration Manager at American School of Creative Science, Sharjah, explains that the virtual enrolment is a rapidly changing concept. "At our schools, we understood this at an early stage. With the current pandemic, the enrollment process has been simplified, for parents' comfort. We support online documents submission, with a professional team stationed in various buildings with virtual and face to face admissions support.''