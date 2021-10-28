The Keto Girl recommends healthy eating

FOLLOW A PRESCRIBED DIET VIA EXPERT ADVICE

Nyma Peracha, Senior Keto Coach and Co-founder

Following a Keto diet can lead to a number of health benefits including a reduction in blood sugar levels as well as significant fat loss. This is because switching to a keto diet makes the body start using fat as fuel instead of glucose.

However, there are a lot of misconceptions associated with the process which keep many people away from adopting this healthy weight loss method. Khaleej Times interviewed keto lifestyle coach and co-founder of Be More Keto, Nyma Peracha, also known as ‘The Keto Girl’, to talk about the health benefits of ketosis when done correctly and what sets the services offered by Be More Keto apart from others.

*Ketosis can be harmful over an extended period of time. Is that true?

Keto is a straightforward, yet calculated method of turning your body into a healthy fat burning machine. Many people dive in head first and begin keto with little or no knowledge of the fundamentals. Here at Be More Keto, we have not only created a healthy long -term keto meal plan for fat loss, but in addition we have a team of keto coaches to offer on-going support to educate our clients on how to follow keto in the best way possible.

*How does the keto journey accelerate weight-loss?

Keto leads to a reduction in carbs, which puts your body into a metabolic state called ketosis. When this happens, your body becomes incredibly efficient at burning fat for energy. It also turns fat into ketones in the liver, which can supply energy for the brain.

*Can I still eat my favourite dishes?

With keto eliminating carbs, it can sound very intimidating and overwhelming. People assume that you are left with little to no choices. However, there are many delicious keto friendly and fantastic carb replacement foods that can be consumed in a keto diet. Be More Keto has some great best sellers like our Keto Pizza, Keto Lasagne, and not to forget, our Keto burger.

*How many carbs a day can I have while on the keto diet?

Someone on the keto diet should limit their carb intake to up to 50g a day. A person on a keto diet generally replaces high carb foods with fatty foods, such as eggs, dairy products, and fresh meat and fish. Wheat products and some fruits, vegetables, beans, and legumes can be high in carbs, so checking food labels is key.

*Do I have to formulate a meal plan on my own or will Be More Keto assist me?

Here at Be More Keto not only do we offer ongoing support to guide you along this journey, we also take the “Prep” out of “Meal Prep” for you. All you need to do is sign up, sit back, and enjoy the wonderful ride!

*Can I avail a trial period to find out if its suitable for me?

Be More Keto offers one day trials which can be purchased to see if the plan is right for you. However, in order to really experience keto, the way it should be, we recommend that you take a minimum of 2 weeks to really try all our foods!

*How can I find out if Be More Keto delivers to my location?

Be More Keto delivers to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khamiah and more or less anywhere within the UAE. But to find out more you can contact us on @bemoreketouae via direct message to speak to an advisor.

*How much weight can I lose in a month?

On average, when following a plan with Be More Keto, clients generally tend to see an average weight loss range of 6-8 kg in a month.

*What is water weight and how much water weight do you lose?

Water weight, also called edema, is very common and rarely a cause for concern. However, it may feel uncomfortable and can cause unwanted bloating or puffiness in the body.

Depending on your size and how much water weight you're carrying, this weight loss can vary. Anecdotally, people report losses within the first week of 1 pound. Generally, the larger you are, the more water weight you're likely to lose after starting keto.

*Is there a limit on the amount of protein intake in a keto diet?

When you eat more protein than your body needs, some of the amino acids in the proteins will be turned into glucose via a process called gluconeogenesis. This can become a problem on very-low-carb, ketogenic diets and prevent your body from going into full-blown ketosis. Therefore it is recommended to follow a keto plan with not more than moderate levels of keto.

*What sets Be More Keto apart from other health solutions in a keto diet?

Be More Keto wants you to be the ‘best version of you”. Unlike many of our competitors, we offer ongoing keto support to all of our clients. As an extremely passionate senior keto coach and co-founder, I ensure that my clients see the results they are wanting, by making sure that Be More Keto provides premium keto meal plan for all its members who are treated like family.

*How has the pandemic affected the way you interact with customers?

The pandemic has actually been an extremely busy time for us. The public really started to feel the importance of health. In order to keep our clients at ease, and also to minimise risk, all communication was done over the phone. Deliveries are dropped off in a contact-less manner and all payments are done online.